ECP takes notice of KP CM Afridi’s ‘irresponsible’ remarks on upcoming Haripur by-election

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday took notice of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi’s “irresponsible” comments regarding the upcoming by-election for NA-18 in Haripur.

Addressing a public gathering in Abbottabad’s Havelian yesterday, Afridi had issued a stern warning to those attempting to manipulate or change the result of the by-election scheduled for November 23 (Sunday).

In a press release, the ECP said it had taken notice of the KP CM’s remarks, wherein he “threatened the district administration, police and staff deployed for the election, and incited the public present at the rally and the people in general”.

“Not only has the provincial chief executive’s irresponsible behaviour made holding a peaceful by-election in NA-18 Haripur difficult, it has also put the lives of the district administration, police, staff posted on election duties, and the voters in danger.”

The electoral watchdog has issued notices to CM Afridi and Shehrnaz Omar Ayub — PTI leader Omar Ayub’s wife — for violating the Elections Act 2017 and the Code of Conduct, summoning them tomorrow, the statement said.

Shehrnaz is contesting for the NA-18 seat left vacant after her husband lost it due to his disqualification in August, following his convictions in cases related to the May 9, 2023 riots.

The ECP noted that it had directed the provincial election commissioner to urgently meet with KP Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah and the police chief to “make the necessary precautionary arrangements”, and then submit a report to the ECP.

Afridi’s speech was “in direct contravention” of Section 170 of the Elections Act 2017 and Clauses 10 and 18 of the Code of Conduct issued by the ECP, the authority’s letter to the chief secretary noted.

The ECP further decided that if any individual or public office holder “attempted to interfere or disrupt the peaceful conduct of elections, strict legal action will be taken against them”. Similar instructions were issued to the Punjab election commissioner, as by-polls are also scheduled there.

The electoral watchdog also wrote a letter to Interior Secretary retired Captain Khurram Agha, seeking the deployment of civil armed forces and the Pakistan Army for “foolproof security arrangements” in the constituency to ensure peaceful polling.

The letter, written by ECP Secretary Omar Hamid Khan, noted that CM Afridi “used offensive language, which amounts to harassing and unduly influencing” election officials and thereby “may prevent them from effective performance of their duties”.

In his speech yesterday, the KP CM said that the country was on the verge of a major political development and accused “state institutions” of failing to fulfil their responsibilities. He said that justice was being denied and democratic norms were being undermined in the country.

Afridi urged state institutions to fulfil their constitutional responsibilities. He said that powerful forces should read the writing on the wall. The PTI leader predicted a decisive victory for Shehrnaz on November 23, claiming there was no real competition in the upcoming election.

The rally was also addressed by several PTI leaders, including Ayub, Senator Faisal Javed, MNA Junaid Akbar, MPA Iftikhar Khan Jadoon, former MNA Uzma Riaz and Momina Basit.

Shehrnaz to face PML-N’s Babar in Haripur by-poll

PTI-backed Shehrnaz is contesting an election for the first time as a replacement for her husband, who is running her campaign with the help of his cousins despite the fact that he is wanted by the Punjab police after his conviction.

The evolving political landscape of the rural-cum-large constituency, according to observers, is indicative of an interesting contest between Shehrnaz and PMLN’s nominee Babar Nawaz Khan.

Babar, who had earlier served as MNA during 2015-2018, has succeeded in winning the support of his party leaders, including Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s husband, retired Captain Safdar Awan.

On behalf of his wife’s government, Safdar has announced the construction of a 100-bed hospital and a stadium with Punjab’s funds in Pehdiyan village. He said that PM Shehbaz Sharif, during a meeting with him and Babar, had approved a Daanish School, a women’s university, a bridge on Tarbela lake and a job quota for Haripur.

According to observers, Haripur’s political landscape remains dominated by patronage rather than ideology. Not a single woman in the district’s history could ever make it to the provincial or the National Assembly in a direct election.