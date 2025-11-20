E-Paper | March 01, 2026

Full bench to hear pleas against 27th amendment on Dec 5

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 20, 2025
LAHORE: A Lahore High Court full bench constituted to decide the petitions against the 27th Amendment will resume its proceedings on Dec 5.

Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan is the head of the bench with Justice Jawad Hassan and Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmad as its members.

Chief Justice Aalia Neelum had constituted the full bench after a single judge recused himself from the petitions.

A petition was filed by lawyers Munir Ahmad and Mian Shabbir Ismail through Advocate Azhar Siddique, arguing that the amendment conflicts with the basic structure and spirit of the 1973 Constitution.

The petition says there is a fear that the status of the Supreme Court will be weakened and judicial independence compromised following the amendment.

The petition alleges that the amendment has distorted the country`s 60-year judicial history and tradition.

It further argues that the current National Assembly is not a true constituent assembly and therefore lacks the authority to introduce such major constitutional changes. The amendment, it says, runs counter to Islamic provisions, judicial independence and fundamental rights.

In a second plea, a citizen, Hassan Latif, has again filed a petition against the 27th Amendment.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2025

