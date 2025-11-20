E-Paper | March 01, 2026

Profit repatriation jumps 39pc in four months

Shahid Iqbal Published November 20, 2025
A file photo of a hand holding US dollars. — White Star/File
A file photo of a hand holding US dollars. — White Star/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KARACHI: Repatriation of profits and dividends on foreign investments during the first four months of the current fiscal year (FY26) rose by 39 per cent compared to the same period last year.

The State Bank’s latest data, issued on Wednesday, showed that outflows during July-October FY26 reached $1,137 million, up from $818m last year, an increase of $319m or 39pc.

The outflow in October this year alone was notably high, accounting for 34pc of the four-month total. October’s repatriation stood at $386m, with China ($167m) and the UK ($96m) receiving the largest shares.

Foreign investment inflows, however, remained weak. FDI fell by 26pc during the first four months of FY26. Due to a severe dollar shortage, the government had kept profit repatriation restricted in FY24, easing it gradually in FY25. The new fiscal year appears more open to foreign investors as profit outflows have continued to rise.

China receives highest share at $372m, followed by UK at $258m

China emerged as the largest recipient during the period, receiving $372m, sharply higher than the $84m it received in the same period last year.

Both the UK and the US received lower profits this year compared to last year, though the former still ranked second with $258m (against $292m in FY25). The US received $77m, down from $129m last year. The Netherlands and the UAE received $114m ($21m last year) and $95m ($62m last year), respectively.

Sector-wise data showed the power sector accounting for the highest outflows at $342m during July-October FY26, compared to $128m during the same period last year. Profits repatriated from the finance (banking) and insurance sector amounted to $229m, up from $95m last year.

The manufacturing sector received $217m in the four-month period, compared to $306m last year, while wholesale and retail repatriated $140m against $133m last year.

The SBP data indicated that easing restrictions on profit and dividend outflows benefited only a few countries, with China at the top. However, it was notable that despite the State Bank’s tight controls on dollar outflows in FY25, the UK and the US received higher profits that year than in the current fiscal year.

Analysts said that despite higher profit outflows, FDI has not picked up, reflecting the government’s inability to strengthen foreign investor confidence. They said that the increased outflows did not reduce the State Bank’s foreign exchange reserves or destabilise the exchange rate.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Shahid Iqbal is a reporter for Dawn based in Karachi with 38 years of experience covering politics and economics. His career includes seven years with the Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun, as well as roles at United Press International (UPI) and AFP.

Shahid Iqbal

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
A collective effort
Updated 27 Feb, 2026

A collective effort

CONSIDERING the relentless wave of terrorist attacks Pakistan has been facing over the past few weeks, the...
Criminalising criticism
27 Feb, 2026

Criminalising criticism

ISLAMABAD seems to have developed quite a thin skin. A letter sent to the prime minister on Wednesday by leading...
Utter chaos
27 Feb, 2026

Utter chaos

THE PTI is in disarray. The lack of discipline within its ranks, which it has long refused to address, is finally...
Dawn News English
Subscribe