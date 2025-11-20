E-Paper | March 01, 2026

Manias and magic bullets

Khurram Husain Published November 20, 2025
The writer is a business and economy journalist.
REMEMBER the great ‘water car’ mania from the early 2010s? When some fellow managed to convince a large number of senior politicians and TV anchors that he had invented a car that used water as fuel? Remember how far and wide that mania spread, and how the father of Pakistan’s nuclear programme himself took to the airwaves to announce that this was some sort of game-changing new invention that held the solution to all our problems?

Remember the ‘$200 billion in Swiss bank accounts’ mania from the mid-2010s? That’s when some senior public figures, including Asad Umar, who would go on to serve as Pakistan’s finance minister a few years later, proclaimed it from the stage of a dharna. When I wrote an article debunking the figure, I was accused of siding with the billionaires. Years later, after he became finance minister, Umar appeared on the TV show of one of those anchors who had accused me of “siding with the elites” to say that the $200bn figure “is without foundation”.

Then there was the offshore oil canard that then prime minister Imran Khan announced minutes after meeting the team of an oil company undertaking drilling, even though he had been told there were no definitive findings to announce yet. In 2014, Nawaz Sharif showed up in Bahawalpur to announce that reserves of gold had been found there that were sufficient to pay our way out of all difficulties. There was the $10bn being siphoned out of Pakistan every year through illicit channels — a figure erroneously sourced to a State Department report (which in fact contained no such estimate). Imran Khan used this as the basis for his claim that Pakistan’s economy could be fixed simply by stopping this outflow, which he said was the proceeds of crime and corruption.

In fact, every few years the story repeats itself. Some sort of canard is floated along with claims that this find or development will now solve all our problems and the country will not need to go to its creditors or bilateral partners any longer. We don’t have full-blown mania yet, but a low-intensity mania of this sort has been underway around minerals and shale gas in Pakistan, and more recently, there have been early signs of overly optimistic and unrealistic expectations around offshore gas exploration as well.

Something important is trying to speak through these manias that break out regularly every few years.

Something important is trying to speak through these manias that break out regularly every few years. It’s an expectation that lurks beneath the surface — that there is one magic bullet, one single development or discovery or one underlying ailment, which if somehow rectified, will send positive change cascading through the entire economy and solve all our problems.

The manias I mentioned are only the tip of the iceberg of this underlying expectation. They represent the most frenetic and furious expression of this hope. But beneath the level of the manias, this same hope expresses itself in subtler ways, and exerts an influence over the minds of important policymakers that gets in the way of any effort to persuade them of the importance of reforms.

Over the years I have heard important people — civil servants, politicians, army officers — ask me a question that best expresses this underlying hope of a single, magic bullet. ‘What is the core problem that holds Pakistan’s economy back?’ they ask. There are other variations of this question too. ‘If you could change one thing, what would it be?’ Or ‘What is the single most important problem for us to solve?’ And so on.

This search for a magic bullet grows out of a perception of society, economy and politics that is very different from the perception that technocratic-minded people — such as economists — bring to bear when evaluating Pakistan’s economic challenges, with the aim of producing solutions. The economists’ vision begins with some conception of the economy as a whole, as an integrated system that forms the landscape against which economic behaviour plays out. From this conception of the whole, they derive an understanding of how incentives can be structured so as to promote the kind of behaviour the policymaker is striving to achieve, such as promoting investment in export-related industries.

But the magic bullet thinking does not see things the same way. They see the component parts of the system first, and almost always harbour a deep distrust of private capital and technocratic-minded economists. The former they perceive as rapacious predators (not entirely incorrectly). The latter they consider to be ‘hitmen’, or agents of foreign capital that wants to subjugate Pakistan in a neo-colonial relationship so as to exploit its labour and resources.

There is rarely any dialogue between these two camps. Whenever they do speak, they usually talk past each other. There are not even many landing bays where the two camps can meet. Each sees the other’s weaknesses. The economists, or technocrats, can become dogmatic in how they build their construct of the economy as a whole. The other camp often allows its obsession with protecting its own bureaucratic turf to become its sole understanding of what the public interest is. And so the dialogue stalls in a dogma versus turf stand-off.

This is one important reason why a reform conversation has not gathered momentum in Pakistan. The biggest drivers of reform-minded thinking are those connected with creditor capital — the World Bank, IMF, ADB and the donors. Those on the implementing end, particularly civil servants, see their turf under threat from the kinds of changes these bodies propose, and mobilise to secure the funding but stall the change.

Perhaps a bridge can be formed between these two camps. It can begin with a focus on a quick and pointed agenda that focuses its energy on fashioning a greater ‘bang for the buck’ type of intervention. But the ‘big push’ kind of reform agendas are never going to find a receptive audience in high places in Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2025

Shiraz
Nov 20, 2025 12:32pm
Talking about false promises & "magic bullets" Khurram Hussain sb somehow manages to blame PTI on 4/5 occasions, while ignoring 55 years of the Sharifs/Bhuttos/Generals fake promises, including wild claims by the current regime. Biased journalism by Dawn as expected. You are not a "hitman" for foreign capital Mr. Hussain you are a propagandist for the two families & their owner generals.
Recommend 0
Fahad
Nov 20, 2025 01:33pm
please more info
Recommend 0
ABC
Nov 20, 2025 09:31pm
The whole country is being run through careful media management.
Recommend 0
Abdul Karim
Nov 21, 2025 10:24am
Surprisingly, the author considers the current hype around rare earths "intensity-intensity," despite the fact that it has elevated the status of the involved salesmen above the law.
Recommend 0

Opinion

Editorial

A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
