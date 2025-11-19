E-Paper | February 24, 2026

Asjad Iqbal settles for silver at IBSF World Cup after defeat against Harvey Chandler in final

Dawn Sport Published November 19, 2025
Asjad Iqbal.—File
Pakistan’s Asjad Iqbal’s quest for the IBSF World Snooker Cup title concluded with a silver medal after he succumbed to a 5-2 defeat against England’s Harvey Chandler in the final held at the Oman Entertainment and Sports Hub on Wednesday.

The English cueist established dominance early, capitalising on a sloppy break from Asjad in the first frame to compile runs of 23 and 52, sealing it comfortably 83-0.

Asjad — who defeated Nicolas Mortreux of France 5-2 earlier in the semi-final — demonstrated resilience by striking back in the second frame.

After a cautious start, he ignited a fightback with a brilliant long pot, building a 37-point lead. A further break of 29 seemed to put him in command, but a missed easy red offered Chandler a lifeline.

The Englishman himself later missed a straightforward black, conceding the frame in frustration as Asjad levelled the match.

The contest’s momentum continued to swing. Chandler — who follows English club Manchester United — reclaimed the lead by taking a tightly contested third frame.

The match then tilted decisively in the Englishman’s favour in the fourth.

A poor break from Asjad — who won the bronze in last edition of the tournament — granted Chandler an opening and while the Pakistani reduced the deficit to two points, a miss on red proved costly.

Chandler pounced with a magnificent 67-clearance to go 3-1 ahead.

Asjad’s challenges compounded immediately after as he bizarrely conceded the fourth frame 16-8. Following two initial fouls and a fumbled chance, his frustration boiled over, leading him to displace the balls with his cue and concede.

Displaying composure, Asjad — hailing from Sargodha — regrouped to clinch the fifth frame 86-3, fuelled by a focused break of 54, narrowing Chandler’s lead to 3-2.

However, the Pakistani cueist could not sustain the comeback. The sixth frame evolved into a seesaw battle.

The 34-year-old Asjad crafted a 28-point break but again missed a critical shot into the corner pocket. Chandler seemed poised to secure the frame before a missed red offered a final twist.

Asjad potted the remaining reds, but a subsequent safety battle went Chandler’s way and he eventually closed the frame 59-37 to move one frame from the title.

In the seventh frame, another errant break from Asjad handed Chandler the initiative.

The Englishman built a substantial lead, and despite a brief 15-point response from Asjad, Chandler’s advantage grew to 55 points.

Needing snookers, Asjad conceded the frame and the match after a pumped up Chandler missed an inconsequential shot on red, handing the Englishman his maiden World Cup title.

Taj Ahmad
Nov 20, 2025 12:11am
Congratulations Asjad Iqbal for Silver Medal.
