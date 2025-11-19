FM Dar holds talks with EU Council president on GSP Plus status

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar discussed the Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) scheme with European Union Council President Antonio Costa on Wednesday, ahead of an upcoming review this month.

The status was granted by the EU in 2014, which led to a 108 per cent hike in Pakistani textile exports to the EU due to concessional tariffs. In October 2023, the European Parliament unanimously voted to extend the GSP+ status for another four years until 2027 for developing countries, including Pakistan, to enjoy duty-free or minimum duty on European exports.

The upcoming GSP+ monitoring mission was delayed from June because of the Iran-Israel conflict and will scrutinise Pakistan’s record on 27 international conventions tied to the trade scheme, which grants duty-free access to most Pakistani exports.

The Foreign Office (FO) said that FM Dar called on Costa for a meeting in Brussels, Belgium, in which they “exchanged views on various areas of mutual interest, including GSP+, trade and economic cooperation expansion, and regional and global security developments”.

The two also reaffirmed their steadfast commitment to multilateralism.

The FO said both sides noted with satisfaction the “positive trajectory” of the Pakistan-EU relationship and agreed to further strengthen the “mutually beneficial partnership” across various domains.

FM Dar also acknowledged and appreciated the EU’s support to Pakistan, both bilaterally and on multilateral platforms.

The FO added that both sides agreed to continue working together to advance common priorities and deepen cooperation across key sectors.

FM Dar reached Belgium earlier today after attending a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Moscow. During the three-day visit, he will attend the seventh strategic dialogue between Pakistan and the European Union (EU).

The Pakistan-EU Strategic Dialogue is the highest level of institutionalised interaction between the two sides, the FO said in a press release today. FM Dar was in Moscow to lead the Pakistani delegation at the SCO summit.

According to the FO, Dar will co-chair the seventh session of Pakistan-EU Strategic Dialogue at the invitation of Kaja Kallas, the EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy.

The dialogue will review cooperation between Pakistan and the EU in all sectors under the Pakistan-EU Strategic Engagement Plan 2019, it said.

In Brussels, the deputy premier will also participate in the fourth EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum, which will be held over the next two days and will be chaired by Kallas.

Dar will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts and engagements with senior EU officials, according to the FO.

Dar’s visit to Brussels marks a “significant milestone in Pakistan-EU relations”, the statement highlighted, affirming that Islamabad remains committed to developing a “comprehensive and mutually beneficial partnership” with the EU.

Separately, after arrival in Brussels, Dar posted on X that he “look[s] forward to engaging with the president of the European Council, EU high representative/ vice-president, EU commissioners, members of the European Parliament, and other leaders attending the IMPF”.

When departing from Russia, Dar expressed his gratitude to the host government for its “warm hospitality and the successful organisation” of the SCO moot, the FO said on social media platform X.

He also appreciated the support extended by the embassy of Pakistan in Moscow and the teams at the FO for facilitating his visit.

Dar meets Russian FM, Qatari PM on sidelines of SCO summit

Earlier today, the FO said that Dar met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the 24th summit of the SCO’s Council of Heads of Governments (CHG).

In a statement, the FO said both sides “reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and expressed deep satisfaction at the current positive trajectory of relations”.

Dar congratulated Lavrov on the successful hosting of the meeting, noting the “vital role of both countries’ leadership […] as well as bilateral institutional mechanisms in further strengthening bilateral relations”, according to the statement.

“The leaders also exchanged views on regional and international issues. Taking into account the excellent coordination at multilateral fora, including the United Nations and the SCO, they pledged to deepen them further in the interest of both countries,” the FO added.

Dar also held an “informal discussion” with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on the sidelines of the CHG meeting, according to the FO.

The two ministers exchanged views on “bilateral relations and priorities for regional cooperation”, it added.

Interactions with Chinese premier, Central Asian leaders

Among a string of posts, the FO also posted pictures of Dar meeting Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Chinese Premier Li Qiang on the margins of the summit, where they discussed enhancing collaboration among the member states of the SCO.

He also met Adylbek Kasymaliev, chairman of the cabinet of ministers and head of the presidential administration of the Kyrgyz Republic, and congratulated him on assuming chairmanship of the SCO Heads of State.

“Highlighting the importance of regional collaboration, the two leaders exchanged views on SCO initiatives and Kyrgyzstan’s assumption of the rotating presidency,” the FO said.

Meeting Uzbekistan’s PM Abdulla Aripov, Dar “appreciated the positive momentum in Pakistan-Uzbekistan relations and underscored the importance of high-level interactions and cooperation at multilateral fora”.

Dar also met with Tajikistan’s PM Kokhir Rasulzoda, congratulating him on his assumption of the chairmanship of the next CHG meeting. He reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries across diverse areas, the FO said.