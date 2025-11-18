PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi undergoes successful gallbladder surgery, lawyer says

Senior PTI leader and ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi underwent a successful procedure to remove his gallbladder, lawyer Rana Mudassar Umer said on Tuesday.

The senior PTI leader, incarcerated at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail since 2023, was hospitalised at the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute for gallbladder stone complications on October 31, his daughter Meher Bano said. She added that his condition deteriorated while imprisoned and that surgery was “unavoidable”.

Speaking to Dawn, Umer said Qureshi’s gallbladder was successfully removed during the procedure.

“Shah Mehmood Qureshi will remain under the constant supervision of doctors for a few days,” he stated. “Shah Mehmood Qureshi has appealed to the nation to pray for his speedy recovery.”

Meher Bano also spoke to Dawn about the procedure, saying that the procedure was successful and the PTI leader is currently under observation.

“The size of the stone inside the gallbladder was quite large, so the surgery took longer than usual,” she explained. “[The doctor] performed the surgery successfully in the best possible manner.”

Meher Bano added that Qureshi’s recovery will “take some time”, expressing gratitude to people for their prayers.

Meanwhile, PTI stalwart Asad Qaiser, in a post on X, prayed for Qureshi’s speedy recovery.

“Shah Mahmood Qureshi sahib has been enduring innocent imprisonment for the past two years due to his loyalty and steadfastness to Imran Khan’s vision,” he wrote. “The courage, patience, resolve, and spirit with which he has borne this trial set an exemplary standard within him. I salute his steadfastness.”

After Qureshi was hospitalised, three former PTI leaders arrived in his hospital room at the start of November to convince him to join their ‘release Imran Khan campaign’ — a move rebuffed by the ex-FM.

According to Umer, former leaders Fawad Chaudhry, Imran Ismail, and Maulvi Mahmood managed to gain access to Qureshi when he was alone in his room.

“Shah Mahmood Qureshi was surprised to see them and immediately asked the police on duty to call his lawyer, who had left just a minute ago, and tell him some ‘guests’ had arrived,” he said.