E-Paper | November 18, 2025

PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi undergoes successful gallbladder surgery, lawyer says

Rana Bilal Published November 18, 2025 Updated November 18, 2025 07:43pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Senior PTI leader and ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi underwent a successful procedure to remove his gallbladder, lawyer Rana Mudassar Umer said on Tuesday.

The senior PTI leader, incarcerated at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail since 2023, was hospitalised at the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute for gallbladder stone complications on October 31, his daughter Meher Bano said. She added that his condition deteriorated while imprisoned and that surgery was “unavoidable”.

Speaking to Dawn, Umer said Qureshi’s gallbladder was successfully removed during the procedure.

“Shah Mehmood Qureshi will remain under the constant supervision of doctors for a few days,” he stated. “Shah Mehmood Qureshi has appealed to the nation to pray for his speedy recovery.”

Meher Bano also spoke to Dawn about the procedure, saying that the procedure was successful and the PTI leader is currently under observation.

“The size of the stone inside the gallbladder was quite large, so the surgery took longer than usual,” she explained. “[The doctor] performed the surgery successfully in the best possible manner.”

Meher Bano added that Qureshi’s recovery will “take some time”, expressing gratitude to people for their prayers.

Meanwhile, PTI stalwart Asad Qaiser, in a post on X, prayed for Qureshi’s speedy recovery.

“Shah Mahmood Qureshi sahib has been enduring innocent imprisonment for the past two years due to his loyalty and steadfastness to Imran Khan’s vision,” he wrote. “The courage, patience, resolve, and spirit with which he has borne this trial set an exemplary standard within him. I salute his steadfastness.”

After Qureshi was hospitalised, three former PTI leaders arrived in his hospital room at the start of November to convince him to join their ‘release Imran Khan campaign’ — a move rebuffed by the ex-FM.

According to Umer, former leaders Fawad Chaudhry, Imran Ismail, and Maulvi Mahmood managed to gain access to Qureshi when he was alone in his room.

“Shah Mahmood Qureshi was surprised to see them and immediately asked the police on duty to call his lawyer, who had left just a minute ago, and tell him some ‘guests’ had arrived,” he said.

Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Sheikh Hasina verdict
Updated 18 Nov, 2025

Sheikh Hasina verdict

FORMER prime minister Sheikh Hasina Wajed, who once ruled Bangladesh with an iron fist, has been sentenced to death...
Forex curbs
18 Nov, 2025

Forex curbs

THE State Bank’s new restrictions on individual dollar purchases appear to be an attempt to manage a market ...
Match manners
18 Nov, 2025

Match manners

HANDSHAKES and sportsmanship stole the show in neutral Sri Lanka at the first blind women’s T20 tournament. In a...
Agriculture crisis
Updated 17 Nov, 2025

Agriculture crisis

A NEW FAO report, Impact of Disasters on Agriculture and Food Security, is a grim reminder of the toll ...
Cost of no trade
17 Nov, 2025

Cost of no trade

AS border tensions escalate, Kabul’s decision to terminate all trade with and through Pakistan in the next three...
Journalists’ safety
17 Nov, 2025

Journalists’ safety

JOURNALISTS and media professionals may, perhaps, have been more enthusiastic about the announcement, but the past...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe