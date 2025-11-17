E-Paper | February 24, 2026

Air India to resume flights to China after nearly 6 years

Reuters Published November 17, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Air India said on Monday it will resume New Delhi-China flights beginning from February 2026, nearly six years after suspension, as recent diplomatic steps are seen as cautiously reopening bilateral links.

The carrier was also planning to launch a Mumbai-Shanghai route later next year, subject to regulatory approvals, it said.

“The reinstatement of Air India’s services to Shanghai follows recent India-China diplomatic agreements that restored the air links paused in early 2020,” Air India said in a statement.

China’s Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport last month announced flights between the two nations were set to resume.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited China earlier this year, for the first time in seven years, to attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation regional security bloc.

Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed that India and China were development partners, not rivals, and discussed ways to strengthen trade ties amid global tariff uncertainty.

Last month, budget airline IndiGo resumed flights from Kolkata to Guangzhou.

World

Read more

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 18, 2025 02:09am
Whether they liked it or not, sooner than later, they had to resume the flights to the great city of Shanghai, People's Republic of China.
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan strikes
Updated 24 Feb, 2026

Afghan strikes

IN the wake of the recent wave of terrorist attacks targeting Pakistan, with most of the atrocities linked to ...
Tug of war
24 Feb, 2026

Tug of war

THE timing may be questioned, but the issue is not new. The PPP and the MQM-P are once again engaging in their old...
Easier CNIC access
24 Feb, 2026

Easier CNIC access

NADRA’S decision to issue CNICs to first-time applicants without requiring them to produce a birth certificate is ...
Hollow applause
Updated 23 Feb, 2026

Hollow applause

The current account turnaround, though largely driven by import compression, rising remittances and bilateral debt rollovers, has eased external pressures.
Delayed appointment
23 Feb, 2026

Delayed appointment

THE recent appointment of a chief election commissioner for Azad Jammu & Kashmir has once again shone a ...
Fragile equilibrium
23 Feb, 2026

Fragile equilibrium

PAKISTAN is not short of food. It is short of resilience. The latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification...
Dawn News English
Subscribe