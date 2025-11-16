E-Paper | November 18, 2025

Maaz Sadaqat dazzles as Pakistan Shaheens crush India ‘A’ in Rising Stars Asia Cup

Dawn Sport Published November 16, 2025 Updated November 16, 2025 11:06pm
Pakistan Shaheens batter Maaz Sadaqat plays a shot during the Rising Stars Asia Cup match at the West End Park in Doha on November 16, 2025.—Courtesy Asian Cricket Council
Maaz Sadaqat’s blazing unbeaten 79 off 47 balls powered Pakistan Shaheens to a commanding eight-wicket victory over India ‘A’ in their Rising Stars Asia Cup Group ‘B’ clash on Saturday, chasing down 137 with 40 balls to spare.

The 19-year-old all-rounder, who also claimed two wickets earlier, single-handedly dismantled India’s bowling after a dropped catch, ensuring Shaheens maintained their unbeaten run in the tournament.

Electing to bowl first at Doha’s West End Park, Pakistan’s disciplined attack triggered a spectacular Indian collapse, bundling out the opposition for 136 in 19 overs after a promising start.

Teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 14, lit up the innings with a fiery 45 off 28 balls (five fours and three sixes), smashing boundaries at will against Ubaid Shah and Shahid Aziz. Partnering with Naman Dhir (35 off 20, six fours and a six), Suryavanshi added 49 for the second wicket, propelling India to 81-2 by the ninth over.

But Sufiyan Muqeem’s left-arm wrist spin turned the tide, dismissing Suryavanshi caught at long-on in a contentious decision upheld after multiple replays.

Captain Jitesh Sharma’s scratchy five precipitated a middle-order meltdown; India lost eight wickets for just 35 runs in the final 10 overs.

Maaz (2-12) and Saad Masood (2-31) choked the scoring with clever variations, while Shahid (3-24) mopped up the tail with yorkers and slower balls. Harsh Dubey’s late 19 off 15 offered brief resistance, but India’s total — the tournament’s lowest a day after their 297 against UAE — proved inadequate.

Shaheen’s chase began aggressively, Maaz and Mohammad Naeem (14 off 10) racing to 51-0 in five overs thanks to Gurjapneet Singh’s wayward spell (. Yash Thakur provided a breakthrough, with Dhir’s diving catch at mid-off, but Maaz exploded; a half-century off 31 balls included audacious sixes off Dhir’s off-spin and Suyash Sharma.

Dropped on 56 by Suryavanshi at point, Maaz unleashed fury, sealing victory with Mohammad Faiq (16 not out off 14) via a pull for six in the 14th over.

India’s fielding woes — missed chances and misfields — compounded bowling errors, as Pakistan’s required run rate dipped below four.

Scores in brief:

INDIA ‘A’ 136 in 19 overs (V. Suryavanshi 45, N. Dhir 35; Shahid Aziz 3-24, Saad Masood 2-31); PAKISTAN SHAHEENS 137-2 in 13.2 overs (Maaz Sadaqat 79 not out, Mohammad Faiq 16 not out)

Dr Dummy
Nov 17, 2025 01:19am
Well played, Shaheens. Congratulation!
Recommend 0
Om
Nov 17, 2025 11:00pm
India will comback
Recommend 0
FARIDA RAHMAN
Nov 18, 2025 03:39am
Wonderful ! Team Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Independent
Nov 18, 2025 06:17am
Indian batting folded like a deck of cards. There was nothing redeeming about their efforts.
Recommend 0
Neutral Human
Nov 18, 2025 08:22am
Shaheens beating India A is being celebrated as if Pak won the Men's World Cup. Good to celebrate but there must be a fine line
Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Nov 18, 2025 11:55am
Team GREEN totally smashes the Indians into oblivion. Congrats.
Recommend 0
Ali Vaqar Awan
Nov 18, 2025 12:59pm
Good performance by Pakistan Shaheens. This is even many times better than our current national team.
Recommend 0

