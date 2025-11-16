E-Paper | November 18, 2025

Accomplice of Delhi car blast ‘suicide bomber’ arrested: Indian authorities

AFP Published November 16, 2025 Updated November 16, 2025 09:41pm
Security personnel gather at the site of an explosion near the Red Fort in the old quarters of New Delhi, India on November 10. — AFP/File
Security personnel gather at the site of an explosion near the Red Fort in the old quarters of New Delhi, India on November 10. — AFP/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Indian authorities claimed on Sunday that a deadly car blast in New Delhi earlier this week was an attack carried out by a “suicide bomber”, announcing the arrest of an accomplice.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), the country’s counter-terrorism body, said the attacker and the second suspect were both from India-occupied Kashmir, where police have carried out sweeping raids in recent days.

Announcing “a breakthrough” in the investigation, the NIA said it had arrested Amir Rashid Ali, describing him as an accomplice of the “suicide bomber” under whose name “the car involved in the attack was registered”.

He had come to Delhi to “facilitate the purchase of the car which was eventually used as a vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (IED) to trigger the blast”, the counter-terrorism agency said in a statement.

It identified the car’s driver as Umarun Nabi, a resident of occupied Kashmir who was an assistant professor in general medicine at a university in the northern state of Haryana.

The explosion on Monday took place near a busy metro station close to the landmark Red Fort in the capital’s Old Delhi quarter, where the prime minister delivers the annual Independence Day address.

A hospital official said the blast killed 12 people. It was unclear whether Nabi was included in the toll. The NIA’s statement said the attack “claimed 10 innocent lives and left 32 others injured”.

The NIA claimed it had seized another vehicle belonging to Nabi.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the attack a “conspiracy”, and his government vowed to bring the “perpetrators, their collaborators and their sponsors” to justice.

World

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Sheikh Hasina verdict
Updated 18 Nov, 2025

Sheikh Hasina verdict

FORMER prime minister Sheikh Hasina Wajed, who once ruled Bangladesh with an iron fist, has been sentenced to death...
Forex curbs
18 Nov, 2025

Forex curbs

THE State Bank’s new restrictions on individual dollar purchases appear to be an attempt to manage a market ...
Match manners
18 Nov, 2025

Match manners

HANDSHAKES and sportsmanship stole the show in neutral Sri Lanka at the first blind women’s T20 tournament. In a...
Agriculture crisis
Updated 17 Nov, 2025

Agriculture crisis

A NEW FAO report, Impact of Disasters on Agriculture and Food Security, is a grim reminder of the toll ...
Cost of no trade
17 Nov, 2025

Cost of no trade

AS border tensions escalate, Kabul’s decision to terminate all trade with and through Pakistan in the next three...
Journalists’ safety
17 Nov, 2025

Journalists’ safety

JOURNALISTS and media professionals may, perhaps, have been more enthusiastic about the announcement, but the past...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe