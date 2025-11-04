Haris Rauf suspended for two ODIs against South Africa following ICC Code of Conduct breaches

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has been suspended for Pakistan’s first two ODI matches against South Africa on November 4 and 6 after the ICC sanctioned several Indian and Pakistani players on Tuesday for breaching the Code of Conduct during matches played at the Asia Cup.

Haris and Sahibzada Farhan were reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in September for gestures made during the Asia Cup Super Four match against arch-rivals India, ESPNCricinfo reported.

“Rauf was seen responding to heckling from Indian fans by signalling 6-0 with his hands and making gestures depicting the downing of aircraft, in apparent reference to the military conflict between India and Pakistan in May this year,” the report read. “Farhan had celebrated his fifty by mimicking a gunshot.”

In a press release today, ICC confirmed the outcomes of several Code of Conduct proceedings arising duirng the Asia Cup.

“The hearings were conducted by members of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees following incidents in the matches between India and Pakistan on September 14, 21 and 28,” the press release said.

During the Sept 14 India v Pakistan match, India’s Suryakumar Yadav “was found guilty of a breach of Article 2.21 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which relates to conduct that brings the game into disrepute”. He was fined 30 per cent of his match fee and received two demerit points.

The move came after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lodged an official complaint with the ICC against Yadav for dedicating its Sept 14 win over Pakistan to “the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack”.

Sahibzada was found guilty of the same offence and was issued an official warning, receiving one demerit point. Haris was also found guilty of the same offence and fined 30pc of his match fee, resulting in two demerit points.

The hearing was conducted by ICC Match Referee Richie Richardson.

During the Sept 21 encounter between the neighbouring countries, India’s Arshdeep Singh was found not guilty of an alleged breach of Article 2.6, “which pertains to using a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting, and therefore no sanction was imposed.”

The hearing was conducted by ICC Match Referee Andy Pycroft.

During the Asia Cup final on Sept 28, Jasprit Bumrah (India) accepted a charge under Article 2.21 for conduct that brings the game into disrepute and the proposed sanction of an official warning, which resulted in one demerit point, ICC said.

“As he accepted the sanction, no formal hearing was required.”

The ICC said that following a hearing conducted by ICC Match Referee Richie Richardson, Haris was again found guilty of a breach of Article 2.21. He was fined 30pc of his match fee and received two additional demerit points.

“This takes Rauf’s total to four demerit points within a 24-month period, resulting in two suspension points under the ICC’s disciplinary framework.

“In accordance with the Code, Rauf is therefore suspended for Pakistan’s ODI games against South Africa on Nov 4 and 6 2025,” ICC said.