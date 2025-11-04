Shaheen-led Pakistan win toss, opt to field in first ODI against South Africa

Led by newly-appointed captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan won the toss and opted to field first in the first One-day International of the three-match series against South Africa at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Tuesday.

The match marks the return of international cricket to the iconic venue after 17 years — the city last hosted an international fixture in 2008 when Pakistan faced Bangladesh.

Following the 2009 militant attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore, Pakistan endured a six-year exile from home international cricket, playing their matches at neutral venues in the United Arab Emirates.

While other cities gradually returned to the international fold from 2015 onwards, Faisalabad remained off the map due to inadequate facilities — which have since been upgraded.

Shaheen, who replaced Mohammad Rizwan as skipper after a string of poor results, expressed delight over Faisal­abad’s return as a host venue on Monday.

“It’s a special occasion that Faisalabad is hosting an international match after 17 years; it will be good for the fans of the city,” he told reporters, adding that leading Pakistan was “an honour”. “.. the responsibility is big, but I will try to give my best,” said the 25-year-old.

Shaheen’s comments came as he threw full support behind former captain Babar Azam, who rediscovered form during Pakistan’s 2-1 T20I series win over the Proteas last week.

“Every cricketer struggles, but Babar must have realised in his last innings that he’s back in form,” Shaheen said. “He’s been performing for Pakistan for the past four or five years and is our top T20 run-scorer. He has the ability to play big innings and inspire others to do the same.”

Babar’s composed knock in the decisive T20I on Saturday complemented Shaheen’s fiery bowling as Pakistan sealed a four-wicket win in Lahore.

Shaheen, who previously captained the T20 side briefly last year before a 4-1 defeat in New Zealand ended his first stint, said he aimed to “lead from the front” in his new role.

“It’s always been this way — when senior players perform, the team wins,” he said. “I try to step up whether I’m captain or not.”

The left-armer leads a full-strength side featuring Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Fakhar Zaman, Babar and Rizwan. South Africa, meanwhile, will be without several first-choice players, including regular captain Temba Bavuma and fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen, who have been rested.

Promising youngster Dewald Brevis was also ruled out hours before the match after sustaining a low-grade shoulder muscle strain in the third Twenty20 International on Saturday.

In Bavuma’s absence, young opener Matthew Breetzke will lead the visitors.

“We are missing our core ODI group, but this gives the younger guys an opportunity to step up and take the challenge,” he said.

Quinton de Kock, who reversed his 2023 ODI retirement, is also set to make a comeback. The remaining ODIs will be played on Thursday and Saturday, all at the same venue.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wciekt-keeper), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke (captain), Sinethemba Qeshile, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams