E-Paper | November 04, 2025

Gwadar water issues

From the Newspaper Published November 4, 2025 Updated November 4, 2025 08:07am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

THE water issue in Gwadar has two facets — water availability and water storage. The problems have persisted for at least the last 30 years. I once worked as a consultant to the Public Health Engi-neering Department in 1998, and have a working knowledge of the issues involved.

One of the projects I remember was about the rehabilitation of a 134km ductile iron pipeline from Akra Kaur dam to Gwadar town and a branch to Jiwani via Pishokan. It involved general rehabilitation of the system, including protection against corrosion. The system was functional till 2008.

The dam is fully silted up and de-silting is immediately required. It is proposed that the dam be de-silted, solar pumps with ‘stored’ hydropower or batteries be installed, and the pipeline be re-examined. The type of pipe used should be ductile iron that has a life exceeding 100 years.

There is no reason why this key project cannot take off, becasue the whole area is relatively easy to secure against terrorism.

Iqbal Mirza Nazar
Karachi

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Unending crisis
Updated 04 Nov, 2025

Unending crisis

COULD something be cooking within the PTI again? Over the weekend, several old and new faces paid visits to the...
Timely advice
04 Nov, 2025

Timely advice

THE World Bank’s latest advice to Pakistan to address its imbalanced preferential trade deals with 10 bilateral...
Nigeria ‘genocide’
04 Nov, 2025

Nigeria ‘genocide’

DONALD Trump’s threat to go into Nigeria “guns-a-blazing” to rescue the country’s Christian population from...
Confused messaging
Updated 03 Nov, 2025

Confused messaging

WHEN it comes to sensitive foreign issues involving Pakistan, there is a need to project a coherent narrative clear...
Unseen work
03 Nov, 2025

Unseen work

WOMEN shoulder the overwhelming majority of unpaid domestic and care work, a new report by the ILO has revealed....
Safer travels
03 Nov, 2025

Safer travels

THE e-challan system to end the misuse of traffic laws in Karachi has set politics on fire. The ruling PPP’s...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe