Plea against ban on TLP dismissed

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 4, 2025 Updated November 4, 2025 06:30am
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Monday dismissed a petition filed against a federal government notification to proscribe Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

A two-judge bench, headed by acting Chief Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput, questioned the maintainability of the petition and asked as to why the petitioner did not approach proper forum first.

After a preliminary hearing, the bench dismissed the petition for not being maintainable.

Citing the interior ministry, Sindh chief secretary, provincial home department and others as respondents, TLP activist Rizwan Ahmed Saifi challenged a notification issued by the federal government on Oct 24 and asked the SHC to declare it illegal and unlawful.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2025

