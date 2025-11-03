12 more Afghans sent to holding centre

OKARA: During the third phase of the Punjab government’s drive against the foreigners unlawfully residing in the province, 12 Afghan nationals were taken into custody from in the district and shifted to the ‘holding centre’ for deportation.

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Rashid Hidayat says that according to the security branch field staff, during the first and the second phase of the drive against illegal residents, total 109 Afghans nationals were sent to the ‘Holding Centre’.

Of them, 68 voluntarily opted for returning to their country, while 41 were arrested and sent back.

He said the Afghan nationals who had married Pakistani women would be proceeded against according to the government policy.

The DPO claimed that the drive against the illegal residents was in accordance with the international deportation laws.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2025