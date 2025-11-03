E-Paper | November 03, 2025

‘Neglected’ Iqbal Stadium to host int’l cricket after 17 years

Tariq Saeed Birmani Published November 3, 2025 Updated November 3, 2025 06:34am
Dawn
Dawn
comments
Whatsapp Channel

TOBA TEK SINGH: International cricket is set to return to Faisalabad’s historic Iqbal Stadium after 17 years as Pakistan and South Africa face off in a ODI series starting Tuesday (tomorrow).

While excitement runs high among citizens over the revival of international cricket, serious concerns persist regarding the stadium’s neglected condition and lack of any upgrades in over two decades.

Despite generating millions of rupees annually, the stadium remains largely neglected. Nearly 90pc of the spectator stands lack proper seating, forcing fans to sit on bare concrete steps during matches, while the stands have no roofing.

The management of the Iqbal Stadium does not fall under the jurisdiction of the Punjab government or the Punjab Sports Board or the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Instead, the stadium is controlled by the Iqbal Stadium Management Committee (ISMC), which comprises nine government officials and local businessmen.

According to the documents obtained by a citizen named Naeem Khan under the Punjab Transparency and Right to Information Act, additional deputy commissioner (general) as the ISMC secretary informed that ISMC earned over Rs63 million annually, while its expenditures were Rs30.9 million.

Stadium is managed by the Iqbal Stadium Management Committee instead of the Punjab Sports Board or the Pakistan Cricket Board

Covering over 36 kanals and 15 marlas, the stadium complex includes more than 100 commercial shops, offices, restaurants, and recreational facilities.

The revenue from these establishments was deposited directly into the ISMC’s account rather than the provincial treasury.

The documents further revealed that during the Champions Cricket Cup 2024 (held at the country level, , the ISMC did not spend a single rupee on arrangements. Instead. the PCB earned over Rs15 million in gate money, while the Punjab government covered Rs35 million in security and logistic costs from the public exchequer.

Cricket fans have urged the Punjab government to transfer the management of the stadium to the PCB, so that it could be upgraded and maintained on the same lines as Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Meanwhile, all roads leading from the Faisalabad airport to the city were closed to traffic on Sunday during the arrival of the South African cricket team and strict security measures were adopted by the police.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Confused messaging
03 Nov, 2025

Confused messaging

WHEN it comes to sensitive foreign issues involving Pakistan, there is a need to project a coherent narrative clear...
Unseen work
03 Nov, 2025

Unseen work

WOMEN shoulder the overwhelming majority of unpaid domestic and care work, a new report by the ILO has revealed....
Safer travels
03 Nov, 2025

Safer travels

THE e-challan system to end the misuse of traffic laws in Karachi has set politics on fire. The ruling PPP’s...
Unanswered murders
Updated 02 Nov, 2025

Unanswered murders

The failure to protect journalists is a global moral collapse, not a regional flaw.
Dangerous waters
02 Nov, 2025

Dangerous waters

THE confirmation by a Sydney-based think tank that India has, at least once, weaponised water since its unilateral...
Quetta disconnected
02 Nov, 2025

Quetta disconnected

ONCE again, the residents of Quetta were cut off from the world for their own ‘security’. Mobile and internet...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe