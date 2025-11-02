Verma, Sharma help India post 298-7 in Women’s World Cup final

Half-centuries by Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma helped India post a competitive 298-7 against South Africa in the Women’s World Cup final in Mumbai on Sunday.

Put into bat in a rain-delayed match, India rode on an opening stand of 104 between Smriti Mandhana (45) and Verma, who top-scored with 87, to stay in the hunt for their first title in front of a sell-out home crowd.

Sharma hit 58 off 58 balls at the 45,000-capacity DY Patil Stadium - a venue that has produced big runs, including India’s record chase of 339 in the semi-final against Australia.

The ODI World Cup is awaiting a new champion with South Africa also eyeing their first crown.

Rain held up the start of the match by two hours before South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt won the toss in her team’s first final in the tournament.

Hosts India soon took charge with the left-handed Mandhana and Verma hitting regular boundaries to take the attack to the opposition bowlers.

South Africa introduced spin in the 17th over and Chloe Tyron struck in the next over with her left-arm orthodox bowling to send back in-form Mandhana, caught behind.

Swashbuckling opener Verma, who came in as replacement for injured Pratika Rawal in the semi-final, reached her fifty.

Verma survived a reprieve on 56 when Anneke Bosch dropped a simple catch at deep mid-wicket off spinner Sune Luus, to the delight of the Indian fans.

Medium-pace bowler Ayabonga Khaka dismissed Verma when she got the batter holed out at mid-off . In the next over took down semi-final hero Jemimah Rodrigues, for 24, to check India’s surge.

Sharma and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur got down to the grind to rebuild the innings, in the face of tidy South African bowling.

Harmanpreet and then Amanjot Kaur departed as India seemed to fall behind on a high-scoring pitch but Sharma was joined by Richa Ghosh, who hit 34, and the two took on the bowling.

India, runners-up in 2005 and 2017, are playing their in third final.

Earlier, rain and a wet outfield delayed the toss by 30 minutes to 3pm (2:30pm PKT) with the start revised to 3:30pm.

South Africa’s women are in their first ODI World Cup final after they beat four-time winners England in the other semi-final.

Speaking ahead of the decider, Harmanpreet Kaur said winning the World Cup could be a turning point for the women’s game in the cricket-crazy country.

“Last time when we reached the final and came back to India we saw a big change,” Kaur told reporters on Saturday.

“Women’s cricket moved ahead and we saw many girls on the ground.

“So I am sure that if we win this final, we will see many more changes and we will see more cricket, not only on the international level but also on the domestic level.”

“So I think we are really looking forward to that moment when we will see women’s cricket in a more serious manner and we will see more girls (playing),” she said.

Indian players like Kaur and Smriti Mandhana have become household names in the world’s most populous nation since the Women’s Premier League T20 tournament began in 2023.

Jemimah Rodrigues played a champion’s knock with an unbeaten 127 to help India chase down a record 339 against holders Australia in the semi-finals.

“I think it’s a proud moment for me and the entire team,” Kaur said.

“I am sure the entire country must be also very proud of the way we have played the last two games and, yeah, it’s a big day.”

Wolvaardt said the pressure on the home team could work in South Africa’s favour at DY Patil Stadium, which has a capacity of 45,000.

“I think with the whole crowd behind India, probably a sold-out stadium, it’s going to be a very exciting opportunity,” Wolvaardt said.

“But at the same time, I think it puts a lot of pressure on them as well. So yeah, I think it sort of plays in our favour, hopefully.”

Only Australia, England and New Zealand have ever won the tournament since it began in 1973.

Kaur said a new champion will be good for the sport.

“Because of that we are seeing more excitement,” she said. “And for us to reach the final is also very special, not only for us but for the Indian fans who have been a big support for us.”