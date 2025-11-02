Reshuffle in Supreme Court senior hierarchy

ISLAMABAD: As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance internal governance and strengthen institutional efficiency, the Supreme Court on Saturday made several senior-level administrative appointments aimed at ensuring operational continuity and advancing reforms within the court’s administrative framework.
District and Sessions, SHC, Judge Mohammad Laghari, presently serving as secretary of Supreme Judicial Council (BS-22), has been appointed as registrar (BS-22), Supreme Court, on deputation.
Fakhar Zaman, district and sessions judge, Peshawar High Court, currently serving as additional registrar (administration), has been appointed as director general (reforms) (BS-22) in the Supreme Court, also on deputation.
With advanced qualifications in law and development, Mr Zaman brings over three decades of experience in institutional reforms, policy innovation, and judicial education.
The Secretariat of the Supreme Judicial Council has requisitioned the services of Abid Rizwan Abid, District and Sessions Judge, LHC, for appointment as Secretary, Supreme Judicial Council (BS-22), on deputation.
Muhammad Abbas Zaidi, deputy registrar (judicial) (BS-20), has been assigned the current charge of additional registrar (judicial) (BS-21), while Zulfikar Ahmed, deputy registrar, posted as officer in-charge, Karachi registry branch, has been assigned the current charge of additional registrar (BS-21), Karachi registry.
Mohammad Safdar Mehmood, deputy registrar, posted as officer in-charge, Lahore registry branch, has been assigned the current charge of additional registrar (BS-21), Lahore registry.
Mujahid Mehmood, deputy registrar, Peshawar registry branch, has been assigned the current charge of additional registrar, Peshawar registry.
Fawad Ahmad, deputy registrar, has been assigned the current charge of additional registrar, and Sohail Ahmad, deputy registrar (administration) (BS-20), has been assigned the current charge of additional registrar (administration) (BS-21).
