E-Paper | November 02, 2025

Reshuffle in Supreme Court senior hierarchy

Nasir Iqbal Published November 2, 2025 Updated November 2, 2025 08:13am
A general view of the Supreme Court in Islamabad on April 4, 2022. — Reuters/File
A general view of the Supreme Court in Islamabad on April 4, 2022. — Reuters/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance internal governance and strengthen institutional efficiency, the Supreme Court on Satur­day made several senior-level administrative app­oint­ments aimed at ensuring operational continuity and advancing reforms within the court’s administrative framework.

District and Sessions, SHC, Judge Mohammad Lagha­­ri, presently serving as secretary of Supreme Judicial Council (BS-22), has been appointed as registrar (BS-22), Supreme Court, on deputation.

Fakhar Zaman, district and sessions judge, Pesha­war High Court, currently serving as additional registrar (administration), has been appointed as director general (reforms) (BS-22) in the Supreme Court, also on deputation.

With advanced qualifications in law and development, Mr Zaman brings over three decades of exp­erience in institutional re­­forms, policy innovation, and judicial education.

The Secre­tariat of the Supr­eme Judicial Council has requisitioned the services of Abid Rizwan Abid, Dist­rict and Sessions Judge, LHC, for appointment as Sec­retary, Supreme Judi­cial Cou­ncil (BS-22), on deputation.

Muham­mad Abbas Zaidi, deputy registrar (judicial) (BS-20), has been assigned the current charge of additional registrar (judicial) (BS-21), while Zulfikar Ahmed, deputy registrar, posted as officer in-charge, Karachi registry branch, has been assi­gned the current charge of additional registrar (BS-21), Karachi registry.

Mohammad Safdar Meh­mood, deputy registrar, posted as officer in-cha­rge, Lahore registry branch, has been assigned the current charge of additional registrar (BS-21), Lahore registry.

Mujahid Mehmood, deputy registrar, Peshawar registry branch, has been assigned the current charge of additional registrar, Peshawar registry.

Fawad Ahmad, deputy registrar, has been assigned the current charge of additional registrar, and Sohail Ahmad, deputy registrar (administration) (BS-20), has been assigned the current charge of additional registrar (administration) (BS-21).

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Unanswered murders
Updated 02 Nov, 2025

Unanswered murders

The failure to protect journalists is a global moral collapse, not a regional flaw.
Dangerous waters
02 Nov, 2025

Dangerous waters

THE confirmation by a Sydney-based think tank that India has, at least once, weaponised water since its unilateral...
Quetta disconnected
02 Nov, 2025

Quetta disconnected

ONCE again, the residents of Quetta were cut off from the world for their own ‘security’. Mobile and internet...
Talks revived
Updated 01 Nov, 2025

Talks revived

THROUGH the efforts of foreign interlocutors, the failed parleys between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Istanbul have...
Self-sabotage
01 Nov, 2025

Self-sabotage

NOTHING, it seems, can stop the PTI from shooting itself in the foot every now and then. The latest in its series of...
Drought warning
01 Nov, 2025

Drought warning

THE Met Department’s warning, which places 12 districts of Balochistan under drought watch, should come as no...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe