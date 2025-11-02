Reshuffle in Supreme Court senior hierarchy

ISLAMABAD: As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance internal governance and strengthen institutional efficiency, the Supreme Court on Satur­day made several senior-level administrative app­oint­ments aimed at ensuring operational continuity and advancing reforms within the court’s administrative framework.

District and Sessions, SHC, Judge Mohammad Lagha­­ri, presently serving as secretary of Supreme Judicial Council (BS-22), has been appointed as registrar (BS-22), Supreme Court, on deputation.

Fakhar Zaman, district and sessions judge, Pesha­war High Court, currently serving as additional registrar (administration), has been appointed as director general (reforms) (BS-22) in the Supreme Court, also on deputation.

With advanced qualifications in law and development, Mr Zaman brings over three decades of exp­erience in institutional re­­forms, policy innovation, and judicial education.

The Secre­tariat of the Supr­eme Judicial Council has requisitioned the services of Abid Rizwan Abid, Dist­rict and Sessions Judge, LHC, for appointment as Sec­retary, Supreme Judi­cial Cou­ncil (BS-22), on deputation.

Muham­mad Abbas Zaidi, deputy registrar (judicial) (BS-20), has been assigned the current charge of additional registrar (judicial) (BS-21), while Zulfikar Ahmed, deputy registrar, posted as officer in-charge, Karachi registry branch, has been assi­gned the current charge of additional registrar (BS-21), Karachi registry.

Mohammad Safdar Meh­mood, deputy registrar, posted as officer in-cha­rge, Lahore registry branch, has been assigned the current charge of additional registrar (BS-21), Lahore registry.

Mujahid Mehmood, deputy registrar, Peshawar registry branch, has been assigned the current charge of additional registrar, Peshawar registry.

Fawad Ahmad, deputy registrar, has been assigned the current charge of additional registrar, and Sohail Ahmad, deputy registrar (administration) (BS-20), has been assigned the current charge of additional registrar (administration) (BS-21).

