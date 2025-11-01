E-Paper | November 01, 2025

Govt notifies departmental guidelines for engagement with transgender persons

Bureau Report Published November 1, 2025 Updated November 1, 2025 06:07am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has notified guidelines for departments for the protection and empowerment of transgender persons across the province.

Prepared by the social welfare and women’s empowerment department, the guidelines are meant to operationalise the provisions of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018, through department-specific standard operating procedures, training, grievance redress mechanisms and integration of transgender persons into mainstream policies and services, according to an official statement issued here.

It added that the initiative reflected the provincial government’s commitment to ensuring dignity, equality and non-discrimination for all citizens, particularly for transgender persons who have long faced social exclusion and barriers to public services.

The statement also said that the guidelines, rooted in the Constitution of Pakistan and the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018, provided a comprehensive framework for safeguarding the rights of transgender persons and promoting their full participation in public life.

Says initiative shows its commitment to ensuring equality for all citizens

According to it, the guidelines define the responsibilities of all provincial departments to ensure that transgender persons have equal access to education, healthcare, employment, justice, and public facilities, while being protected from harassment, violence and discrimination. They mark a shift from mere protection to meaningful participation, ensuring that transgender citizens are recognized, respected, and empowered across all spheres of governance.

Formulation of guidelines was a collaborative effort led by the Social Welfare department with technical support from Blue Veins and the National Commission for Human Rights and with the active participation of transgender community representatives from across the province. Programme Manager of Blue Veins Qamar Naseem, who provided technical support to the department, said the release of guidelines was a milestone in inclusive governance in Pakistan.

“The KP government has taken a bold, rights-based step to ensure that transgender persons are treated with dignity and equality. These guidelines transform policy into practice, offering a model that other provinces can follow,” he said.

Provincial coordinator for the National Commission for Human Rights Rizwanullah Shah said his organisation appreciated the leadership shown by the KP government in adopting those guidelines.

“This initiative demonstrates how human rights institutions and provincial departments can work hand in hand to advance equality and justice. It reflects a shared vision of an inclusive and rights-respecting society.”

President of the TransAction Alliance Farzana Jan welcomed the initiative, saying for years, the transgender community has faced exclusion, violence and invisibility.

“These guidelines give us recognition, protection and a voice in governance. We deeply appreciate the government’s efforts and the collaboration with civil society partners to make this possible,” she said.

The document has enshrined respect for gender identity, non-discrimination and affirmative action, institutional accountability and inter-departmental coordination and inclusion of transgender persons in planning, monitoring and implementation as its guiding principles. It also outlined the roles for social welfare and women empowerment, health, elementary and secondary education, higher education, labour, transport, police and other departments.

It also said that the social welfare department would serve as the focal department for the welfare, protection, and empowerment of transgender persons across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The document said an endowment fund would be established to support transgender persons, ensure sustainable financial resources for their welfare and establish and manage rehabilitation centres, safe houses and community shelters specifically for transgender persons.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Talks revived
01 Nov, 2025

Talks revived

THROUGH the efforts of foreign interlocutors, the failed parleys between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Istanbul have...
Self-sabotage
01 Nov, 2025

Self-sabotage

NOTHING, it seems, can stop the PTI from shooting itself in the foot every now and then. The latest in its series of...
Drought warning
01 Nov, 2025

Drought warning

THE Met Department’s warning, which places 12 districts of Balochistan under drought watch, should come as no...
Mosque management
Updated 31 Oct, 2025

Mosque management

CONTROLLING or managing the narrative originating from the pulpit has been a challenge for the state for several...
Troops for Gaza
31 Oct, 2025

Troops for Gaza

AS Gaza continues to be rattled by violations of the ceasefire by Israel, there is talk about the deployment of a...
Deadly inaction
31 Oct, 2025

Deadly inaction

THE world’s worsening climate emergency is now measurable not only in degrees Celsius, but also in lives lost. The...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe