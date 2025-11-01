Govt notifies departmental guidelines for engagement with transgender persons

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has notified guidelines for departments for the protection and empowerment of transgender persons across the province.

Prepared by the social welfare and women’s empowerment department, the guidelines are meant to operationalise the provisions of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018, through department-specific standard operating procedures, training, grievance redress mechanisms and integration of transgender persons into mainstream policies and services, according to an official statement issued here.

It added that the initiative reflected the provincial government’s commitment to ensuring dignity, equality and non-discrimination for all citizens, particularly for transgender persons who have long faced social exclusion and barriers to public services.

The statement also said that the guidelines, rooted in the Constitution of Pakistan and the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018, provided a comprehensive framework for safeguarding the rights of transgender persons and promoting their full participation in public life.

Says initiative shows its commitment to ensuring equality for all citizens

According to it, the guidelines define the responsibilities of all provincial departments to ensure that transgender persons have equal access to education, healthcare, employment, justice, and public facilities, while being protected from harassment, violence and discrimination. They mark a shift from mere protection to meaningful participation, ensuring that transgender citizens are recognized, respected, and empowered across all spheres of governance.

Formulation of guidelines was a collaborative effort led by the Social Welfare department with technical support from Blue Veins and the National Commission for Human Rights and with the active participation of transgender community representatives from across the province. Programme Manager of Blue Veins Qamar Naseem, who provided technical support to the department, said the release of guidelines was a milestone in inclusive governance in Pakistan.

“The KP government has taken a bold, rights-based step to ensure that transgender persons are treated with dignity and equality. These guidelines transform policy into practice, offering a model that other provinces can follow,” he said.

Provincial coordinator for the National Commission for Human Rights Rizwanullah Shah said his organisation appreciated the leadership shown by the KP government in adopting those guidelines.

“This initiative demonstrates how human rights institutions and provincial departments can work hand in hand to advance equality and justice. It reflects a shared vision of an inclusive and rights-respecting society.”

President of the TransAction Alliance Farzana Jan welcomed the initiative, saying for years, the transgender community has faced exclusion, violence and invisibility.

“These guidelines give us recognition, protection and a voice in governance. We deeply appreciate the government’s efforts and the collaboration with civil society partners to make this possible,” she said.

The document has enshrined respect for gender identity, non-discrimination and affirmative action, institutional accountability and inter-departmental coordination and inclusion of transgender persons in planning, monitoring and implementation as its guiding principles. It also outlined the roles for social welfare and women empowerment, health, elementary and secondary education, higher education, labour, transport, police and other departments.

It also said that the social welfare department would serve as the focal department for the welfare, protection, and empowerment of transgender persons across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The document said an endowment fund would be established to support transgender persons, ensure sustainable financial resources for their welfare and establish and manage rehabilitation centres, safe houses and community shelters specifically for transgender persons.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2025