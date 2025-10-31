CM Afridi denied meeting with Imran for fourth time

• Says IHC order ignored, vows to file contempt plea

• PTI panel seeks immediate notifications for opposition leaders

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakh­tu­n­­­­khwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi said on Thursday he was prevented for the fourth time from meeting PTI founder Imran Khan, despite an Islamabad High Court (IHC) order allowing the meeting.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Afridi condemned the non-implementation of the IHC order and said he would continue efforts to meet the former prime minister and would file a contempt application.

Flanked by PTI Secretary Gen­eral Salman Akram Raja, he said the party was exploring all legal avenues to secure access to Imran Khan. “Some people in Pakistan consider themselves above the law and the Constitution,” he added.

Meanwhile, Senator Aon Abbas Buppi claimed his name and that of the KP chief minister were on the approved list to meet Mr Khan on Thursday, but they were still not allowed. He questioned how a BPS-18 officer could refuse to implement court orders.

Political committee

Separately, the PTI Political Committee has demanded immediate issuance of notifications for the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and the Leader of the House in the Senate, emphasising that the party had fulfilled all legal and procedural requirements and held a clear numerical majority on the opposition benches in both houses.

The committee met to review the political and security situation, in­­cluding the pending opposition lea­ders’ notifications, the Toshakha­na-II case against Imran Khan, recent alleged drone strikes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and reports of deploying Pakistani troops to Gaza.

The panel extended congratulations to the newly elected KP chief minister and paid tribute to former chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur, who also attended the meeting.

The committee urged that Allama Raja Nasir Abbas be notified as Leader of the House in the Senate and that Mehmood Khan Achakzai be notified as Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly without delay.

Expressing “profound sorrow and grave concern” over alleged drone strikes in various KP districts over the past 10 days, the committee said the incidents had caused multiple deaths and injuries. On Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions, it voiced serious concern over the breakdown of recent talks.

The committee also condemned Israel’s blatant violations of the Gaza ceasefire and expressed grief over the deaths of civilians in recent bombings.

It also voiced concern over media reports suggesting the possible deployment of Pakistani troops to Gaza and urged the government to take any such decision only after thorough consultation with parliament, the public and political leaders, including PTI founder Imran Khan.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2025