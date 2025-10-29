E-Paper | October 29, 2025

Wolvaardt’s 169 fires South Africa to 319-7 in Women’s World Cup semis

AFP Published October 29, 2025 Updated October 29, 2025 06:18pm
South Africa’s Tazmin Brits in action at the ICC Women’s World Cup Semi Final at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, India on October 29, 2025. — Reuters
Skipper Laura Wolvaardt struck a majestic 169 to power South Africa to 319-7 against England in the first semi-final of the Women’s World Cup on Wednesday.

Put in to bat, South Africa rode on Wolvaardt’s first World Cup century to put up a mammoth total and hand England a record chase of 320 in Guwahati.

England left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone stood out with figures of 4-44 after she was cleared to play despite suffering a shoulder injury in the previous game.

But Wolvaardt kept South Africa in the hunt to reach the final of the Women’s ODI World Cup for the first time after she handed the team a strong start in a 116-run stand with fellow opener Tazmin Brits.

Wolvaardt went on to reach her hundred and then switched gears to take the attack to the opposition in the final few overs, ending with 20 fours and four sixes in her 143-ball knock.

The elegant batter started with a crisp cover drive off Lauren Bell for a four and the opening pair hit regular boundaries to put England on the back foot.

Ecclestone dented South Africa’s surge with two wickets in one over as she bowled Brits for 45 and three balls later sent back Anneke Bosch for a duck.

England struck regular blows but Wolvaardt stood firm and put on key partnerships with Marizanne Kapp, who hit 42, and then Chloe Tryon, who made an unbeaten 33.

Wolvaardt finally fell in the 48th over off Bell and walked back to a standing ovation and handshakes from the opposition players.

South Africa were beaten by England in the semi-finals of the last two ODI World Cups in 2017 and 2022.

Defending champions Australia will face hosts India in the second semi-final on Thursday on the outskirts of Mumbai. The final is on Sunday.

Teams

England women: Amy Jones (wk), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt (capt), Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell.

South Africa women: Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Umpires: Eloise Sheridan (AUS), Jacqueline Williams (WIS)

TV umpire: Vrinda Rathi (IND)

Match referee: GS Lakshmi (IND)

Women's World Cup 2025
Sport

