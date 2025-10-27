Dengue case data ‘doesn’t include patients tested by private labs’

• Minister Azra Pechuho claims the health department maintains a record of all patients admitted to government hospitals or treated in OPDs

• Official figure shows 1,083 dengue cases across the province in 2025

KARACHI: Keeping in view a big difference between the number of dengue cases reported by the provincial government and the situation on the ground, the Sindh health minister has clarified that official data includes only cases reported from government hospitals.

While the number of cases in Karachi and Hyderabad has increased alarmingly over the past few weeks, the Sindh health department stated in its latest report on Sunday that the total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,083 in 2025.

However, figures collected recently from the Indus Hospital, Liaquat National Hospital, the Sindh Infectious Diseases Hospital and Research Centre and the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre showed over 4,000 confirmed cases only in Karachi alone. Hyderabad is also facing an alarming situation, where many deaths had been reported. However, the health department has confirmed only two deaths — one in Karachi and another in Hyderabad.

The government has been facing strong criticism over this disparity, with a senior Pakistan Medical Association office-bearer had said that official figures did not represent the ground reality.

Against this backdrop, Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho said in a statement that “if a patient undergoes testing at a private laboratory, that report is not included in our official data”.

She said that the health department maintained “complete records of all confirmed dengue cases received from government hospitals”.

The minister emphasised that the figures released by the health department are verified and authentic.

She urged the public not to believe unverified information or rumours circulating on social media, adding that “data of all patients admitted to hospitals or treated in outpatient departments (OPDs) is properly maintained by the department”.

Govt confirms 439 cases in October

In the report, the health department said that 439 new cases have been reported so far in October, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in 2025 to 1,083.

Karachi Division remains the most affected, with 188 cases reported this month, followed by Hyderabad Division with 154 cases, Mirpu­rkhas 83, Sukkur 10, Shaheed Benazirabad 3, and Larkana Division with one case.

The health minister stated that the Sindh government was working seriously to curb dengue across the province. “Anti-dengue measures, including fumigation, spraying and drainage improvement, have been intensified in all districts.”

She said deputy commissioners and district health officers had been instructed to ensure that no stagnant water remains, as it serves as a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

She added that equal attention was being given to both urban and rural areas, and separate dengue units have been established in all government hospitals where free treatment and testing facilities are being provided.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2025