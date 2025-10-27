E-Paper | October 27, 2025

Journalist Arshad Sharif’s mother passes away

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 27, 2025 Updated October 27, 2025 05:52am
ISLAMABAD: Slain journalist Arshad Sharif’s mother Riffat Ara Alvi passed away on Sunday.

The information was shared by Arshad Sharif’s widow Javeria Siddique in a post on social media.

“Arshad Sharif’s mother, who was demanding justice for her son, has passed away,” widow of Arshad Sharif posted on X. She also said the funeral prayer and burial would take place at H-11 graveyard the same day.

It is worth mentioning here that Arshad Sharif was shot dead in Kenya in October 2022. Although investigations were conducted but the responsibility could not be fixed on anyone.

Meanwhile political figures, journalists and people from different walks of life expressed grief and prayed for the departed soul.

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has also expressed grief over the death of Riffat Ara Alvi.

“I am saddened by the passing of Arshad Sharif’s mother and pray for the forgiveness of the deceased,” PPP Media Cell shared Bilawal’s message.

Similarly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi expressed grief over the death. He said the deceased was a brave woman and a great mother.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2025

