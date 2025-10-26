E-Paper | October 26, 2025

Actors trained by Ajoka perform play

Published October 26, 2025
LAHORE: The Ajoka Institute, in collaboration with the Punjab Institute of Language, Art & Culture (Pilac), staged ‘Marya Hoya Kutta’ (The Dead Dog), a thought-provoking and socially relevant play written by Shahid Nadeem and directed by Nirvaan Nadeem.

The performance was held at the Pilac Auditorium, Lahore.

The play, performed by the students of Ajoka Institute’s Art of Acting programme, marked their first public performance, showcasing the theatre group’s mission to train emerging theatre artists. With sharp satire and emotional realism, the production explored themes of moral decay, hypocrisy and human neglect in society.

The cast included Ahmad Hashmi, Ahmad Raza, Armaghan Hadi, Usman Aly, Armaghan Ali, Muhammad Ali Butt, Mohammad Owais Sabri, and Ruqayyah Danish Khan, all of whom recently completed Ajoka’s course. Their performances were met with enthusiastic applause and critical appreciation.

Speaking about the performance, Nirvaan Nadeem said, “This production is more than just a performance, it is a reflection of how theatre can awaken social awareness. Our young actors have proven that meaningful art and professional excellence can go hand in hand.”

Ghulam Saghir Shahid, director general Pilac, distributed certificates among the actors and praised their dedication and artistic maturity. Renowned actor and activist Feryal Ali Gauhar was among the distinguished guests who commended the young performers for their passion and stage presence.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025

