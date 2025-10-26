Improved Pak-Afghan ties essential for peace in region, says Sherpao

CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao has said that improved relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan are essential for lasting peace in the region.

Talking to the media here on Saturday, he said both countries should resolve their mutual issues through dialogue and diplomatic engagement.

He expressed serious concern over the rising incidents of terrorism in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, saying that attacks were now occurring daily.

“The martyrdom of an SP in Hangu and the attack on a girls’ school in Tank are extremely tragic incidents,” he said.

He demanded that the provincial government present a clear strategy to restore peace, warning that if law and order continued to deteriorate, the chief minister would be held responsible.

Sherpao said those who opposed military or targeted operations must now present a concrete plan for establishing peace in the province. “If the cross-border movement of terrorists is not stopped, the situation could worsen further.”

He urged Afghanistan not to allow its territory to be used against Pakistan. He also remarked that the internal situation in Afghanistan was unstable, with rifts among the Taliban, Haqqani network, and other groups.

Commenting on the Afghan foreign minister’s visit to India, he said it was Afghanistan’s internal matter but advised that Afghanistan should avoid ‘becoming a proxy of India’.

Sherpao affirmed that Pakistan had every right to defend itself. He welcomed the Istanbul talks, in which important issues such as the dignified repatriation of Afghan refugees, construction of a dam on the Kunar River, and prevention of cross-border terrorism were being discussed.

He stressed the need for an Indus Water Treaty-style agreement on the Kunar River to prevent future water disputes. According to him, friendly countries like Qatar and Turkiye have played an important role in ceasefire efforts and negotiations.

Sherpao stressed that contacts and jirgas (traditional assemblies) should be initiated at the governmental, establishment, and public levels between Pakistan and Afghanistan to remove misunderstandings and achieve lasting peace.

Criticising PTI chief Imran Khan, Aftab Sherpao said: “The former prime minister’s vision has never been visible. His three-year tenure as prime minister is before the people. If abusive language on social media, corruption, and false promises are his vision, then the people now understand it well.”

He also demanded that the reasons behind the removal of Ali Amin Gandapur as the chief minister should be made public.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025