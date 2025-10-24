E-Paper | October 24, 2025

After tariff shock, KE ‘examining how to ensure supply’

Tahir Siddiqui Published October 24, 2025 Updated October 24, 2025 07:56am
A file photo of an electricity grid. — Reuters
A file photo of an electricity grid. — Reuters
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KARACHI: After the national power regulator drastically reduced K-Electric’s average tariff, the utility’s management has said it is looking at ways to ensure power supply and keep the company running.

However, the tariff cut will not reduce electricity bills for Karachi residents, as end-user prices would remain the same under the government’s uniform national tariff policy.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority’s (Nepra) decision from earlier this week had reduced the average tariff from Rs39.97/kWh — set by the regulator in May of this year — to Rs32.37/kWh.

The earlier decision had allowed the power utility to offset its losses and other overheads through a ‘loss recovery allowance’ that would be built into their tariff, starting from 6.75pc in FY24 and gradually declining to 3.5pc by FY30.

Nepra’s move will not impact consumers’ bills, applies to power utility’s recovery loss allowance, other overheads

However, the latest decision — issued on a series of review motions filed by various stakeholders, including the Power Division — has “significantly altered its prior determinations in a manner that… is not sustainable for the company and will have far-reaching consequences for its stakeholders, including consumers”, KE claimed.

While the Power Division hailed the power regulator’s decision on KE’s multi‑year tariff as a landmark move for Karachi residents, the power utility warned the move could have an indirect impact on consumers.

In a cautiously worded statement, KE Chief Executive Officer Moonis Alvi said that the management was making every effort to avoid direct impact on customers. “However, there may be some indirect impacts, which are being mitigated,” he added.

Mr Alvi said that the decision regarding the company’s multi-year tariff (MYT) for FY2024-2030 would also significantly impact the company’s financial position, ultimately affect its operations and performance.

The KE chief said that Nepra had made significant changes and reductions in the utility’s approved multi-year tariff, which was approved in May after more than two years of public hearings, consultations and feedback from all stakeholders.

“This kind of change after more than two years of detailed consultation and analysis is unusual and could impact the company’s investments, planning and long-term sustainability,” he added.

Mr Alvi said KE was closely reviewing the impact of the amended decision to determine how to continue operations effectively and minimise the potential impact on customers.

The company’s board of directors has been fully briefed on the amended decision, and consultations were underway to determine the future course of action, he said.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Unfinished blight
Updated 24 Oct, 2025

Unfinished blight

The country’s approach, though vast in scale, still struggles with three persistent gaps.
Wheat policy muddle
24 Oct, 2025

Wheat policy muddle

THE government’s wheat policy is mired in utter confusion. Sandwiched between global lenders and wheat farmers, it...
Government’s offer
24 Oct, 2025

Government’s offer

IT does not hurt to show some magnanimity. A federal minister has indicated that the government may be open to ...
The ‘hard state’ approach
Updated 23 Oct, 2025

The ‘hard state’ approach

In the guise of fighting extremism, the state must not crack down on all opposition, and trample on civil liberties.
Delayed local polls
23 Oct, 2025

Delayed local polls

PREDICTABLE as it was in the wake of the Punjab government’s passage of a new local government law, the Election...
Hope after defeat
23 Oct, 2025

Hope after defeat

FOR the Pakistan women’s cricket team, the writing was on the wall after South Africa amassed 312-9 in 40 overs of...