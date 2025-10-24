E-Paper | October 24, 2025

CM orders timely funding for engineering college in Gadap

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 24, 2025 Updated October 24, 2025 06:59am
KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday expressed grave concern over funding delays for the development of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Engineering College at Gadap and directed the planning, development, and finance departments to revise the scheme and ensure the timely and consistent release of funds to speed up completion.

The CM gave these directives while presiding over a meeting to review the progress of two key provincial development projects: the establishment of a medical complex and the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Engineering College.

According to a press statement issued from the CM House, the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Engineering College at Gadap Town is being developed over 50 acres with an approved cost of Rs1.55 billion.

The project was approved in 2013, with construction starting in May 2015 after the resolution of land issues. So far, an expenditure of Rs729.96 million has been incurred.

The meeting was informed that the administration and academic blocks were at the finishing stage, while the residential units were in advanced stages of completion. However, communal and extracurricular facilities are yet to commence due to insufficient and inconsistent fund releases.

The meeting was informed that the medical complex, located on National Highway near Razakabad, was designed to be a state-of-the-art healthcare and teaching facility for the residents of Gadap, Malir, the entire city of Karachi and adjoining areas.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2025

