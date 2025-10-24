Bail of YouTuber’s spouse extended

LAHORE: A sessions court on Thursday extended the interim pre-arrest bail of the wife of YouTuber Saadur Rehman aka Ducky Bhai in a case of promoting gambling apps on social media.

Additional District & Sessions Judge Dr Sajida Chaudhry heard the petition as petitioner Aroob Jatoi appeared before the court on expiry of her bail period.

The judge extended the bail till Nov 6 and directed the police to submit a report showing progress in the investigation.

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) had registered a case against Rehmand, his wife and others.

The agency said that the suspects were allegedly members of an international gambling racket and had been promoting gambling applications on social media for huge money.

YouTuber Rehman is still in jail on judicial remand as his post-arrest bail petitions have been dismissed by a judicial magistrate and a sessions court as well.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2025