From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Loyalty to Pakistan

From the Newspaper Published October 23, 2025 Updated October 23, 2025 09:20am
PESHAWAR: The Frontier Governor, Mr I. I. Chundrigar, who is touring South Waziristan, met Jirgas of Zillikhel, Hojakhel, Tojikhel, Gandiskhel, Sirkikhel, Moghalkhel, Hathikhel, Khoniakhel, Sperkar, Shodiakai and Bundikhel and Ahmadzai Wazirs. They assured the Governor of their loyalty to Pakistan and expressed indignation over Afghan agents’ activities among Wazirs, which they know were solely motivated to harm Pakistan.

They said the efforts of Afghanistan’s agents to win over Wazirs by bribing them with money had completely failed and if any more agents were sent they would drive them out too. They were sick of Ipi and his lieutenants and would do everything in their power to nullify Ipi’s activities. They were grateful to the Pakistan Government ... for the facilities ... for disposing of their surplus ... (pine nuts), woolskin, timber and cattle. They were also grateful to Pakistan for allowing them to keep and graze their cattle in settled districts of Pakistan for six months in the year. ...

...[T]he Governor promised to provide Waziris all possible assistance during their usual winter migration to plains in the settled districts. — News agencies

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2025

