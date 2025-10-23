11 militants killed in Chagai, Sibi operations

• Two policemen martyred in Noshki

• Security man loses life in landmine blast

QUETTA: At least 11 militants were killed in separate operations in Chagai and Sibi districts over the past 24 hours, whereas two police constables were martyred in Noshki, and a security official lost his life to a landmine in Kachhi, officials said on Wednesday.

Officials said security forces launched an intelligence-based operation in the mountainous area of Dalbandin in Chagai after reports of militants hiding there. Troops cordoned off the location and came under heavy fire. A fierce gun battle ensued and lasted about an hour, leaving six suspects dead.

“The Fitna al-Hindustan terrorists were hiding in the area and were detected through aerial reconnaissance,” officials said, adding that arms and ammunition were recovered from the hideout. They said the operation had reduced threats to security forces and civilians in the vicinity.

In a separate action, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted an operation in Sibi after a tip-off about the presence of members of a banned outfit.

CTD personnel surrounded a compound where the suspects were holed up. The militants opened fire and a firefight lasting more than an hour ensued, leaving five suspects dead, CTD sources said.

Arms, ammunition, maps and documents allegedly detailing attack plans were recovered from the site. Officials said the slain men were linked to past attacks on security forces, police and Levies personnel. All five bodies were shifted to a hospital.

Two cops martyred

Meanwhile in Noshki, two police constables were gunned down by unidentified attackers on Wednesday.

Police said Abdul Razzaq and Obaid Ullah were travelling to police lines when assailants on motorbikes opened fire near the Gharibabad western bypass.

“Both constables sustained multiple bullet wounds and [were martyred] on the spot,” said Noshki SHO Zahoor Baloch.

Police moved the bodies to the district hospital and started an investigation. No group had claimed responsibility by late Wednesday.

In another incident in Kachhi district’s Sanni Shoran area, a security man lost his life when a landmine planted beside a road exploded as a patrol vehicle passed. Police said the blast also badly damaged the vehicle.

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2025