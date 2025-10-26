WIDE ANGLE: ENDING THE STIGMA

First it was referred to as a “mysterious illness.” Later it was called “gay cancer”, “gay plague” and “GRID,” an acronym for gay-related immune deficiency. Most egregiously, some called it “4H disease” — shorthand for “homosexuals, heroin addicts, hemo­philiacs and Haitians”, the populations most afflicted in the early days.

While these names were ultimately replaced by AIDS — and later, after the virus was identified, by HIV — they reflected two key realities about AIDS at the time: a lack of understanding about the disease and its strong association with gay men.

Although the first report in the mainstream press about AIDS appeared in 1981, the first movies to explore the disease wouldn’t come for four more years.

When the feature film Buddies and the television film An Early Frost premiered 40 years ago, in the fall of 1985, AIDS had belatedly been breaking into the public consciousness.

Forty years ago, the first AIDS movies forced Americans to confront a disease they didn’t want to see

Earlier that year, the first off-Broadway plays about AIDS opened: As Is by William Hoffman and The Normal Heart by writer and activist Larry Kramer. That summer, actor Rock Hudson disclosed that he had AIDS, becoming the first major celebrity to do so. Hudson, who died in October 1985, was a friend of President Ronald Reagan and Nancy Reagan. Reagan, who had been noticeably silent on the subject of the disease, would go on to make his first — albeit brief — public remarks about AIDS in September 1985.

Five days before Reagan’s speech, Buddies, an independent film made for US$27,000 and shot in nine days, premiered at the Castro Theatre in San Francisco on Sept. 12, 1985.

A film on the front lines

If you haven’t heard of Buddies, that’s not surprising; the film mostly played art houses and festivals before disappearing.

Its filmmaker, Arthur J. Bressan Jr, was best known for his gay pornographic films, although he’d also made documentaries such as Gay USA. Buddies would go on to reach a wider audience, thanks to a 2018 video release by Vinegar Syndrome, a distribution company that focuses on restoring cult cinema, exploitation films and other obscure titles.

It was inspired by the real-life buddies programme at the Gay Men’s Health Crisis, an organisation Kramer co-founded. At the time, many people dying of the disease had been rejected by family and friends, so a buddy might be the only person who visited a terminal AIDS patient.

The film feels like a play, in that most of the movie takes place in a single room and features just two characters: a naive young gay man named David and a young AIDS patient named Robert. Over the course of the film, the characters open up about their lives and their fears about the growing epidemic. It also includes a sex scene — something other early AIDS films completely avoided — in which David and Robert engage in safer sex.

AIDS packaged for the masses

The remarkably frank and intimate approach to the epidemic in Buddies contrasts sharply to the television film An Early Frost, which premiered on NBC on Nov. 11, 1985.

The film’s protagonist is a successful Chicago lawyer named Michael who hasn’t come out to his family, much to the distress of his long-term partner, Peter. When Michael finds out he has AIDS, he’s forced to come out to his parents, both as gay and as having AIDS.

Much of the film deals with Michael’s self-acceptance and his attempts to mend his relationships. Yet the production of An Early Frost was fraught with concerns about depicting both homosexuality and AIDS. Unlike David and Robert, Michael and Peter show no physical affection — they barely touch each other.

Knowledge of AIDS was still evolving — a test for HIV was approved in March 1985 — so screenwriters and life partners Daniel Lipman and Ron Cowen went through 13 revisions of the script. The real-life fears and misconceptions about how AIDS could and could not be transmitted were central to the storyline, adding extra pressure to be accurate in the face of evolving understanding of the virus.

Despite losing NBC $500,000 in advertisers, An Early Frost drew 34 million viewers and was showered with Emmy nominations the following year.

A quilt of stories emerges

Buddies and An Early Frost opened up AIDS and HIV as subject matters for film and television. They begat two lanes of HIV storytelling that continue to this day.

The first is an approach geared to mainstream audiences that tends to avoid controversial issues such as sex or religion and instead focuses on characters who grapple with both the illness and the stigma of the virus.

The second is an indie approach that’s often more confrontational, irreverent and angry at the injustice and indifference AIDS patients faced.

The former approach is seen in 1993’s Philadelphia, which earned Tom Hanks his first Oscar. The critically and commercially successful film shares a number of story points with An Early Frost: Hanks’ character, a big-city lawyer, finds out he is HIV positive and must confront bias head-on. HIV also features prominently in later films such as Precious (2009) and Dallas Buyers Club (2013), both of which, like Philadelphia, became awards darlings.

The edgier, more critical approach can be seen in the New Queer Cinema movement of the 1990s, a film movement that developed as a response to the epidemic. Gregg Araki’s The Living End (1992) is a key film in the movement: it tells the story of two HIV-positive men who become pseudo-vigilantes in the wake of their diagnoses.

Somewhere in between is Longtime Companion (1990), which was the first film about AIDS to receive a wide release and tracks the impact of the epidemic on a fictional group of gay men throughout the 1980s. The film was written by gay playwright and screenwriter Craig Lucas and directed by Norman Rene, who died of AIDS six years after the film’s release.

Studios still leery

In many ways, television is where the real breakthroughs have happened and continue to happen.

The first television episode to deal with AIDS appeared on the medical drama St Elsewhere in 1983; AIDS was also the subject of episodes in the sitcoms Mr Belvedere, The Golden Girls and Designing Women. Killing All the Right People was the title of the latter’s special episode — a phrase the show’s writer and co-creator Linda Bloodworth-Thomason heard while her mother was being treated for AIDS.

More recently, producer Ryan Murphy has made a cottage industry of representations of queer people, particularly those with HIV. His stage revivals of The Normal Heart and Mart Crowley’s 1968 play The Boys in the Band were later adapted into films for television and streaming. He also produced Pose, a three-season series about drag ball culture in the 1980s that stars queer characters of colour, several of whom are HIV positive.

Yet for all of these strides, representations of HIV in film are still hard to come by. In fact, out of the 256 films released by major distributors in 2024, the number of HIV-positive characters amounted to… zero.

Perhaps movie studios are less willing to risk even a character with HIV given the drop in movie theatre attendance in the age of streaming.

If you think it’s an exaggeration to suggest that people might not want to be seen going to the theater to watch a film about characters with HIV, the results of a 2021 GLAAD [Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation] survey may surprise you.

It found that the stigma around HIV is still very high, particularly for HIV-positive people working in schools and hospitals. One-third of respondents were unaware that medication is available to prevent the transmission of HIV. More than half didn’t know that HIV-positive people can reach undetectable status and not transmit the virus to others.

Another important finding from the survey: only about half of the non-queer respondents had seen a TV show or film about someone with HIV.

This reflects both the progress made since Buddies and An Early Frost and also why these films still matter today. They were released at a time when there was almost no cultural representation of HIV, and misinformation and disinformation were rampant. There have been so many advances, in both the treatment of HIV and its visibility in popular culture. That visibility still matters, because there’s still much more than can be done to end the stigma.

The writer is Associate Professor of Theatre at the College of the Holy Cross in the US

Republished from The Conversation

Published in Dawn, ICON, October 26th, 2025