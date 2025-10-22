Cable operators seek govt intervention after Lesco cuts wires

LAHORE: Internet and TV cable providers have criticised the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) for cutting cables and disrupting their operations in the city without prior notice or legal course of action.

They have urged the ministry of energy (power division) and the Punjab government to take action against Lesco on account of disrupting their operations.

On the other hand, the Lesco management has rejected the stance of the cable operators, accusing them of unlawfully using its huge number of poles and right of way without permission and paying charges (Rs50 per pole monthly). The company has also criticised them for hanging wires and cable congestion, leading to fatal and non-fatal accidents besides power disruptions in the city.

“For the last many days, the Lesco people have vigorously started a campaign to cut internet/tv cables (pole-to-pole) without our knowledge, despite the fact that we are ready to resolve the issue amicably. This action is not only affecting our business operations across the city but also annoying our customers,” deplores an official of a cable operating company.

Lesco defends crackdown, calls operators ‘chronic defaulters’; PTAPA claims payment of per pole charges

According to him, the company along with other operators also approached Lesco for an amicable solution, but to no avail.

According to a staffer of another company, the Lesco teams have severed cables at several localities including Johar Town, Garden Town, Muslim Town, Iqbal Town and Sabzazar. The Lesco officials have especially targeted the commercial and residential areas where a huge number of people are using their services.

“If they (Lesco) have any problem, they must contact us instead of cutting and disrupting our operations,” he said.

When contacted, Lesco Manager (Safety) Fawad Khalid dispelled the impression developed by the cable operators and accused them of using the company infrastructure (poles etc) without prior permission and paying the charges under rules and regulations. He further said the move is also a part of beautifying Lahore by removing all hanging wires/cables, including those owned by Lesco.

“There are a number of poles bearing the load of a number of cables. But, unfortunately, the people always blame Lesco alone for such a mess that often leads to fatal and non-fatal incidents,” Mr Khalid argued.

He said the field teams of cable companies even don’t bother to remove their cables from poles in case of shifting their infrastructure underground, resulting in overloading of the poles. “This mess is also destroying the city’s aesthetics,” he added.

The Lesco officer said a number of meetings, including one at commissioner office, were held with the cable operators. But most of them are not ready to enter into an agreement with Lesco. “We are just demanding Rs50 per pole per month. Is it not justified,” he questioned, adding that the cable companies are earning millions of rupees every month but they are not ready to pay paltry charges.

According to him, some local operators have agreed to pay charges to Lesco besides removing congestion.

Talking to Dawn, Lesco Chief Executive Officer Ramzan Butt also accused the cable operators of not only vitiating the city aesthetics but also causing fatal accidents.

“Last year, a boy was electrocuted as soon as he touched the cable while inserting it to the TV. It happened due to TV cable’s connection with the electricity wires,” he maintained, adding that this issue is also being heard by Nepra.

He declared the cable operators as defaulters for the last 20/25 years, as they didn’t pay even a single penny to Lesco. “In the beginning, we imposed a fee of Rs10 per month per pole. Later we gradually increased it. But the operators are neither ready to pay the previous dues nor the current ones,” he deplored.

Mr Butt said the Lesco officers in various meetings were directed by the government, including the CM, to clear the city of such a mess (hanging wires in a bid to beautify the city.

“I once again request operators to sign agreement and pay all dues besides following our directions on how to use our poles and right of way for their cable operations,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Telecommunication Access Providers Association (PTAPA) has expressed concern over recent actions of different departments affecting telecom infrastructure.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, PTAPA President Dr. Shahid Farooq Alvi said: “Our association is the only organisation in the country approved by the PTA. In recent days, telecom cables have been cut without any prior notice. We have a formal agreement with Lesco, under which we pay fixed charges per utility pole. If we are abiding by the government policy, it is equally the government’s responsibility to uphold its commitments.”

He said a policy to shift telecom cables underground was formulated in 2020, but the government had failed to fulfil its promise.

“In Islamabad, the CDA provides free permission for laying telecom cables. We demand that similar permission be granted immediately in Punjab as well.”

The association also strongly protested against Lesco, LDA, and PHA for their ongoing actions.

“The practice of cutting telecom cables must be stopped at once, as it disrupts services for millions of users.”

It said cables were being cut in Kasur, Sheikhupura and Faisalabad, causing losses worth millions of rupees.

“We urge the Lesco chief to immediately halt this ‘destructive’ operation. We categorically reject any proposal to increase our fees by 400 per cent. If our demands are ignored, we will be left with no option but to seek legal action,” it said.

