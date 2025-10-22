E-Paper | October 22, 2025

Abbas to lead Pakistan at HK sixes

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published October 22, 2025 Updated October 22, 2025 05:22am

LAHORE: All-rounder Abbas Afridi will lead Pakistan in the Hong Kong Sixes tournament, scheduled to be held at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong from Nov 7 to 9.

A total of 12 countries will feature in the competition. Pakistan have been placed in Pool ‘C’ and will play their group matches on Nov 7.

Squad: Abbas Afridi (captain), Abdul Samad, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Shahzad, Saad Masood, Shahid Aziz; Non-travelling reserves: Danish Aziz, Mohammad Faiq.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025

