Abbas to lead Pakistan at HK sixes

LAHORE: All-rounder Abbas Afridi will lead Pakistan in the Hong Kong Sixes tournament, scheduled to be held at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong from Nov 7 to 9.

A total of 12 countries will feature in the competition. Pakistan have been placed in Pool ‘C’ and will play their group matches on Nov 7.

Squad: Abbas Afridi (captain), Abdul Samad, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Shahzad, Saad Masood, Shahid Aziz; Non-travelling reserves: Danish Aziz, Mohammad Faiq.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025