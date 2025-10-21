US vice president says has ‘great optimism’ Gaza ceasefire will hold

US Vice President JD Vance has expressed “great optimism“ over the US-brokered Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, saying its implementation will require “constant monitoring and supervision”, AFP reports.

“We are doing very well. We are in a very good place. We’re going to have to keep working on it,” Vance said during a press conference in Kiryat Gat, southern Israel, where a US-led mission is monitoring the Gaza ceasefire.

“I think that everybody should be proud of where we are today. It’s going to require constant effort. It’s going to require constant monitoring and supervision,” he added.