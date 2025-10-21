Remains of Israeli hostage returned from Gaza identified as non-commissioned officer

Israel has said remains of a hostage held in Gaza, returned by Hamas a day earlier, were identified as those of Tal Chaimi, a non-commissioned officer killed on October 7, 2023, AFP reports.

“Following the completion of the identification process … representatives of (the army) informed the family of the hostage, Sergeant Major Tal Chaimi, of blessed memory, that their loved one had been returned to Israel and his identification had been completed,” the Israeli prime minister’s office said.

Tal Chaimi, 41, commander of the Nir Yitzhak kibbutz defence militia, was killed on the first day of the conflict when Hamas launched an attack on Israel on Oct 7, 2023. His body was taken to Gaza.