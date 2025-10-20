Spike in gold price is a warning signal

WE are living through a moment of profound uncertainty — a time when global tensions, financial instability, and rapid technological advances mirror the unsettling patterns seen before the First World War in 1914. While history never repeats itself exactly, it often rhymes. And today, the rhythm feels very familiar. In 1952, former United States president Herbert Hoover (1929-33) released The Memoirs of Herbert Hoover — The Great Depression, 1929-1941, offering a rare, ground-level view of World War I — not from a general, but from a leader managing its humanitarian and economic chaos. His insights on food, finance and fragile alliances remain deeply relevant today.

In the years leading up to 1914, the world experienced a surge in military spending, complex defence alliances, and volatile financial markets. Gold prices were rising as investors sought safety from growing political risk. Government bond markets across Europe showed signs of strain, as states borrowed heavily to finance armament programmes and imperial ambitions. Behind the optimism of industrial progress, a nervous financial system and a web of secret military agreements were quietly priming the world for catastrophe.

Fast forward to 2025, and the echoes are unmistakable. Gold prices have surged again, reflecting central banks and investors’ anxiety about the fragile state of global affairs. Government bond yields — from the United Kingdom to Japan — are climbing, signalling market fears about fiscal sustainability and political risks. The world’s major powers are once again locked in a technological and strategic competition — this time over artificial intelligence (AI), drones, and access to rare earth elements (REEs) that power modern weapons and industries.

The rapid development of autonomous drones and AI-driven warfare has created a new kind of arms race. Just as dread-

nought battleships in 1914 once symbolised power and deterrence, AI weapon systems, stealth fighter jets and long-range drones are now redefining the battlefield. Meanwhile, strategic minerals — cobalt, lithium and REEs — have replaced coal and iron as the critical resources nations are vying to control.

Diplomatic movements also carry a familiar tension. In the years before 1914, Europe was divided by secret defence treaties and mutual assurances that entangled the continent in war. Today, new alliances — such as Pakistan and Saudi Arabia’s recent defence cooperation — reflect similar patterns of nervousness and strategic hedging as countries brace for an uncertain future.

Professor Edward Lorenz, the mathe-matician founder of the chaos theory, used the term ‘Butterfly Effect’ to show how small, seemingly insignificant events can cascade into global consequences. A single decision, spark or miscalculation — as in Sarajevo in 1914 — can set off a chain of events far beyond anyone’s control.

We can only hope that history remains a guide; not a prophecy. But prudence demands vigilance. In times such as these, the words of Sun Tzu, the Chinese general and strategist, become relevant. Some 2,500 years ago, he wrote in his famous book The Art of War: “If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles.” For nations and investors alike, the lesson is timeless — stay alert, stay prepared, and never ignore the whispers of history.

Adil Hanif Godil

London, UK

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2025