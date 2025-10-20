Cell phone snatchers shoot youth at DHA tea shop

KARACHI: A young man and a security guard were shot at and wounded by robbers in Defence Housing Authority on Sunday evening, police said.

The Darakhshan police said that at about 7:15pm, two armed robbers emerged at a tea shop near ‘Bara Bukhari’, held some friends sitting there at gunpoint and snatched four cell phones from them.

They said that as they put up resistance, the robbers resorted to firing, resulting in bullet injuries to Hidayatullah, 23. A security guard, who was passing through the area, was also hit by a bullet.

In the meantime, a citizen opened fire on the robbers injuring one of them, the police said, adding that the wounded suspect, Usman, was arrested and recovered one snatched cell phone.

His accomplice, identified as Haris, managed to escape with three snatched cell phones.

