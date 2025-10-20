E-Paper | October 20, 2025

Palestinians ask Muslim states to rehabilitate wrecked educational structures

Our Correspondent Published October 20, 2025 Updated October 20, 2025 05:11am
A delegation from Palestine attends a joint meeting during its visit to the University of Engineering and Technology Taxila on Sunday. — Dawn
A delegation from Palestine attends a joint meeting during its visit to the University of Engineering and Technology Taxila on Sunday. — Dawn

TAXILA: The seven-member group of Palestinian academics from Gaza called for urgent support from Muslim countries to support their contribution in the rehabilitation of essential educational resources, financial support for universities’ infrastructure development, provision of scholarships, especially in the field of health and engineering, to rehabilitate the education sector ruined during the two years of Israel’s war.

These views were expressed by the delegation while talking to newsmen here at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Taxila on Sunday.

The delegation attended a briefing from Vice Chancellor UET Taxila, Prof Dr Muhammad Inayatullah Khan. Later, they visited various departments of the university and explored the potential of civil, telecommunication and mechanical engineering departments in the rehabilitation of universities in Gaza.

The head of delegation, Al Aqsa University President Prof Ayman M. F. Sobh, Azhar University, Gaza, while speaking to the media, has said that today the Palestinian nation needs support to cover student tuition fees, volunteer lecturers to deliver online classes, provide research opportunities for faculty members and support the financial needs of research projects.

He revealed that only in Gaza Strip, there are seven universities who served about 90,000 students in medicine, engineering, IT, science, arts and many other disciplines and during the two years long war, all universities sustained severe damage affecting academic buildings, laboratories, IT centers, infrastructure and administrative facilities and we need urgent support in rehabilitation of these university to avert the academic crisis.

Dean of Graduate Studies and Research, Prof Ms Noha A. M. Nijim, speaking to the media, has said that after the war, students, especially of universities in an educational crisis, and we urged Muslim countries that like them to support humanitarian and medical aid, now they support Palestinian students in scholarships for postgraduate students and laboratories for practical and science-based courses.

She termed it a SOS (save our souls) call for Muslim countries for academic solidarity with Palestinian youth, as after the ceasefire scenario, Gaza is witnessing the worst situation in the field of education.

On this occasion, she also thanked Pakistan for hosting over 300 Palestinian students on scholarships.

The delegation lauded the Pakistani government announcement for the provision of 5,000 fellowships for Palestinian students, which would play a pivotal role in crafting a new generation of scientists, innovators and leaders.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

From SAR to MENAAP

From SAR to MENAAP

Shazia Rafi
In repositioning its Pakistan lending programme, the World Bank must ensure that projects aimed at mitigating the climate

Editorial

Need for safeguards
20 Oct, 2025

Need for safeguards

ONE of the key manifestations of extremism in Pakistan is the misuse of blasphemy laws. While sacrilege can never be...
Absent transparency
20 Oct, 2025

Absent transparency

THE sale of the loss-making First Women Bank to a large investment company based in the UAE for a modest $14.6m,...
Hunger outbreak
20 Oct, 2025

Hunger outbreak

FEEDING people will be harder than ever as the UN World Food Programme warns of a hunger emergency for nearly 14m...
Measured response
Updated 19 Oct, 2025

Measured response

Dignity in repatriation cannot exist without humanity in intent.
Eradication in peril
19 Oct, 2025

Eradication in peril

PAKISTAN’S anti-polio campaign has once more been marred by bloodshed. Over the past week alone, three security...
Unfair vanity
19 Oct, 2025

Unfair vanity

OUR social prejudices equate beauty with fairness, although skin-lightening products are the darkest side of the...