Palestinians ask Muslim states to rehabilitate wrecked educational structures

TAXILA: The seven-member group of Palestinian academics from Gaza called for urgent support from Muslim countries to support their contribution in the rehabilitation of essential educational resources, financial support for universities’ infrastructure development, provision of scholarships, especially in the field of health and engineering, to rehabilitate the education sector ruined during the two years of Israel’s war.

These views were expressed by the delegation while talking to newsmen here at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Taxila on Sunday.

The delegation attended a briefing from Vice Chancellor UET Taxila, Prof Dr Muhammad Inayatullah Khan. Later, they visited various departments of the university and explored the potential of civil, telecommunication and mechanical engineering departments in the rehabilitation of universities in Gaza.

The head of delegation, Al Aqsa University President Prof Ayman M. F. Sobh, Azhar University, Gaza, while speaking to the media, has said that today the Palestinian nation needs support to cover student tuition fees, volunteer lecturers to deliver online classes, provide research opportunities for faculty members and support the financial needs of research projects.

He revealed that only in Gaza Strip, there are seven universities who served about 90,000 students in medicine, engineering, IT, science, arts and many other disciplines and during the two years long war, all universities sustained severe damage affecting academic buildings, laboratories, IT centers, infrastructure and administrative facilities and we need urgent support in rehabilitation of these university to avert the academic crisis.

Dean of Graduate Studies and Research, Prof Ms Noha A. M. Nijim, speaking to the media, has said that after the war, students, especially of universities in an educational crisis, and we urged Muslim countries that like them to support humanitarian and medical aid, now they support Palestinian students in scholarships for postgraduate students and laboratories for practical and science-based courses.

She termed it a SOS (save our souls) call for Muslim countries for academic solidarity with Palestinian youth, as after the ceasefire scenario, Gaza is witnessing the worst situation in the field of education.

On this occasion, she also thanked Pakistan for hosting over 300 Palestinian students on scholarships.

The delegation lauded the Pakistani government announcement for the provision of 5,000 fellowships for Palestinian students, which would play a pivotal role in crafting a new generation of scientists, innovators and leaders.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2025