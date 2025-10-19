E-Paper | October 19, 2025

Hamas officials arrive in Cairo ‘to follow up on implementation of’ truce

Published October 19, 2025 Updated October 19, 2025 11:11pm

A Hamas delegation, headed by senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya, has arrived in the Egyptian capital, Al Jazeera reports.

The group aims “to follow up on the implementation of the ceasefire agreement with mediators, Palestinian factions, and forces”, it said in a statement.

Hamas’s armed wing said earlier that it had located the body of another captive, which it said would be delivered to Israel on Sunday “if field conditions were appropriate”.

The group said any Israeli “escalation” would hinder search operations, shortly after Israel said it launched air strikes and artillery fire at targets in southern Gaza amid disputes over ceasefire violations.

