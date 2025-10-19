E-Paper | October 19, 2025

Palestinian authorities say detainee died in Israeli hospital

Published October 19, 2025 Updated October 19, 2025 07:48pm

A Palestinian detainee, Mahmoud Talal Abdullah, has died at Israel’s Assaf Harofeh Hospital, Al Jazeera reports citing the General Authority of Civil Affairs.

The 49-year-old Palestinian was from Jenin refugee camp, according to a statement by the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society on Telegram. Israeli forces arrested him on February 1, added the statement, which stressed that Abdullah’s health had seriously deteriorated after his arrest, and it was discovered he was suffering from cancer.

“Despite medical tests confirming that he had advanced cancer, the occupation refused to release him and maintained his detention,” the statement said.

He died one day after being transferred to the hospital, according to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society.

Abdullah was a former prisoner who spent two years in Israeli jails in the early 2000s, the organisation said.

