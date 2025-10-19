E-Paper | October 19, 2025

Trackhouse’s Fernandez storms to maiden MotoGP victory at Australian GP

Reuters Published October 19, 2025 Updated October 19, 2025 06:50pm
Trackhouse MotoGP Team’s Spanish rider Raul Fernandez rides during the MotoGP Australian Grand Prix on Philip Island on October 19, 2025. — AFP
Trackhouse MotoGP Team’s Spanish rider Raul Fernandez rides during the MotoGP Australian Grand Prix on Philip Island on October 19, 2025. — AFP

Raul Fernandez delivered a dominant performance to claim his maiden MotoGP victory at the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday, securing a first-ever triumph for Trackhouse Racing in the premier class.

Sprint-winner Marco Bezzecchi, who began second on the grid, made an electric start to snatch the lead from pole-sitter Fabio Quartararo before the first corner. The Italian’s rapid getaway also allowed Fernandez and Pedro Acosta to overtake Quartararo, who had set a record-breaking lap in Saturday’s qualifying.

However, Bezzecchi’s charge was short-lived, as he had to serve a double long lap penalty for his collision with newly-crowned MotoGP champion Marc Marquez at the Indonesian Grand Prix. The Aprilia rider served his penalty and fought his way back to an impressive third-place finish.

Fernandez capitalised on Bezzecchi’s setback to take the lead, and once he found himself with a clear track ahead, the 24-year-old Spaniard was untouchable.

Acosta, Alex Marquez, and Fabio Di Giannantonio traded places in a fierce contest before VR46 Racing’s Di Giannantonio managed to clinch second place, with Bezzecchi completing the podium after his remarkable recovery.

