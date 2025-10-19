Israeli military launches attack on Gaza, Israeli media reports

The Israeli military launched an attack on Gaza on Sunday, Israeli media reported, dimming hopes that a week-old US-mediated ceasefire would lead to lasting peace in the enclave as Israel traded blame with Palestinian militant group Hamas, according to Reuters.

An Israeli military official said on Sunday that Hamas had carried out multiple attacks against Israeli forces inside Gaza, including a rocket-propelled grenade attack and a sniper attack against Israeli soldiers. “Both of the incidents happened in an Israeli-controlled area…This is a bold violation of the ceasefire,” the official said.

Senior Hamas official Izzat Al Risheq said on Sunday that the Palestinian group remained committed to the ceasefire, which he accused Israel of repeatedly violating.

Neither Al Risheq nor the Israeli military official made any mention of the reported Israeli strikes in Gaza.

The government media office in Gaza said on Saturday that Israel had committed 47 violations after the ceasefire deal, leaving 38 dead and 143 wounded.

The impact of the Israeli strikes on Sunday, the most serious test since an already fragile ceasefire took effect on October 11, was not immediately clear. The Israeli government and Hamas have been accusing each other of violations of the ceasefire for days, with Israel saying the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt will remain closed until further notice.