Women face greater job displacement risk from artificial intelligence, UN warns

ISLAMABAD: The rise of generative artificial intelligence and widespread digitalisation could displace both men and women from jobs, with the latter likely to experience a significantly higher rate of impact, thereby worsening gender inequalities in the workplace, a United Nations policy update warns.

Globally, 27.6 per cent of jobs held by women are potentially exposed to automation or major changes from generative AI (GenAI), compared to 21.1pc of jobs held by men, the report from the UN Department of Social Affairs (DESA) found.

These risks stem from structural inequalities, gender biases embedded in technology, and uneven access to digital resources.

The impact is expected to be felt most acutely in high-income and upper-middle-income countries, where women are concentrated in clerical jobs, education, and public administration — sectors with high exposure to GenAI.

Urges govts to close digital gender gap by ensuring affordable internet and digital skills training for women

This trend follows a historical pattern. Earlier stages of digitalisation, which focused on automating routine and manual tasks, also disproportionately affected women.

Between 2000 and 2019 in the United States, 3.5 million administrative support and assembly-line jobs held by women of prime working age were lost, compared to one million such jobs held by men.

“Job displacement is one of the primary challenges,” the UN report says, noting that while earlier automation affected low-skill tasks, GenAI “is expected to have more wide-ranging effects” by automating tasks across various skill levels.

A critical factor compounding the problem is the under-representation of women in the technology sector itself.

The report highlights that women’s low participation in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields can “significantly intensify gender inequalities”. The share of women with skills in STEM remains below one-third across a sample of 73 countries.

This gap is concerning not only for current employment but also for the future, as AI systems trained on biased datasets risk “perpetuating and amplifying discrimination in hiring processes and other critical decisions”, the report warns.

While greater diversity in tech teams is not a complete solution, the analysis suggests more diverse teams are better positioned to identify and mitigate the risks of biased technology.

Despite the significant risks, digitalisation also presents new opportunities for women’s economic inclusion.

New work models like remote work, teleworking, and the gig economy can help women work around traditional barriers such as rigid schedules and caregiving responsibilities.

The UN macro-analysis says that by “enabling more flexible and innovative employment options, digitalisation can drive greater economic inclusion and empowerment for women”.

In developing countries, many women have benefited from digital platforms and e-commerce, but a persistent digital gender gap continues to exclude many from these opportunities.

To counter the risks and leverage the opportunities, the UN urges governments to prioritise closing the digital gender divide by expanding affordable internet access, providing digital skills training for women and girls, and promoting women’s employment and leadership in the tech sector.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2025