Woman stabbed to death

KARACHI: A woman was found murdered in her Gulistan-i-Jauhar home on Friday night, police and hospital officials said on Saturday.

Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said that 65-year-old Shamim Akhtar was brought dead on arrival at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre on Friday night. “There were multiple injuries to the head and neck. The death occurred due to excessive loss of blood,” opined the police surgeon.

Sharea Faisal SHO Inam Hasan Junejo told Dawn that Ms Akhtar was alone at a flat in Al-Rauf apartments, Block-19 when unidentified suspect(s) stabbed and killed her. He said other family members had gone somewhere at the time of the incident. The officer said investigators are ascertaining the exact motive of the murder.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2025