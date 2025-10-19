Russia, Pakistan close to signing agreements to boost media partnership

ISLAMABAD: Russia and Pakistan are close to signing agreements to strengthen media partnership and information exchange.

Ambassador of Russia Albert P. Khorev met Information Minister Attaullah Tarar here on Saturday and discussed various aspects of bilateral ties and how to enable sources of government-owned media outlets of Russia and Pakistan to cooperate.

The minister and ambassador also discussed finalising a cooperation agreement between Pakistan Television (PTV World) and Russia’s RT (Russian Television), aimed at fostering content exchange and collaborative broadcasting.

Mr Khorev also highlighted natural beauty of northern areas, promoting tourism, enhancing media cooperation and deepening cultural and informational exchanges between Pakistan and Russia.

Both sides agreed to strengthen collaboration in key areas, including media, culture and tourism, reaffirming their commitment to deepening engagement across multiple sectors.

Russian envoy, information minister review progress on MoU between APP and Sputnik News Agency

In addition, both sides reviewed progress on the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) and Sputnik News Agency to enhance news sharing and strengthen media ties.

They also discussed proposals for launching exchange programmes involving digital influencers and youth delegations, aimed at fostering people-to-people connections and cultural understanding.

Mr Tarar noted that Pakistan and Russia enjoy diplomatic relations rooted in mutual trust and respect, reflecting a shared commitment to deepening bilateral engagement across diverse sectors.

The Russian ambassador highlighted the immense tourism potential of Pakistan’s northern areas, describing them as highly attractive to international travelers.

He noted that Russian tourists, in particular, had expressed keen interest in exploring Pakistan’s scenic landscapes and natural beauty. The ambassador expressed confidence that Pakistan and Russia will elevate their bilateral ties into a practical partnership by identifying and pursuing new avenues of cooperation.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Khorev also emphasised the strategic importance of the Asia-Pacific and Eurasia regions in shaping future partnerships

He was speaking at the launch ceremony of the Asia-Pacific Eurasia Chapter held in Islamabad.

“The platform launched today holds immense significance for the Asia-Pacific region,” said Ambassador Khorev, adding the role of the region in Russia-Pakistan bilateral relations cannot be overlooked.

Speaking about Eurasia, he noted that it plays a vital role in education, trade, economy and mutual connectivity, stressing the need for deeper engagement among member nations.

The ambassador also commended the positive developments in diplomatic relations between Armenia and Pakistan, describing them as “highly commendable.”

Referring to the origin of the Eurasia initiative, he recalled that President Vladimir Putin first introduced the Eurasian Partnership concept in 2015.

He mentioned that earlier this year, Russia’s Foreign Minister extended an invitation to Pakistan and other partner countries to actively contribute to the Eurasia platform’s collaborative framework.

The event marked a significant step toward strengthening multilateral cooperation in the broader Eurasian and Asia-Pacific regions.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2025