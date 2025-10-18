Israel says Rafah crossing reopening depends on return of captive bodies

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the Rafah crossing would reopen only after Hamas hands over the bodies of all deceased hostages still held in Gaza, AFP reports.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu has directed that the Rafah crossing remain closed until further notice,” the statement read.

“Its reopening will be considered based on how Hamas fulfils its obligations to return the hostages and the bodies of the deceased, and to implement the agreed-upon terms” of the ceasefire, the office added.