E-Paper | October 18, 2025

Families of Gaza medical personnel detained by Israel demand their release

Published October 18, 2025 Updated October 18, 2025 06:10pm

Families of Palestinian medical personnel detained in Israeli prisons have held a protest in the southern Gaza Strip, demanding the release of their loved ones after nearly two years of enforced disappearance, Al Jazeera reports.

Attendees of the vigil, which was organised at Nasser Medical Complex with the participation of the Ministry of Health, held up banners demanding the release of their relatives, along with photos of some of the detained medical personnel.

Previous data from Gaza’s Government Media Office stated that Israel arrested 362 medical personnel over the course of the two-year war. Families of medical personnel in Gaza demanded the release of their loved ones, including 88 doctors, 132 nurses, 72 medical assistants and 47 administrative staff in the health sector.

Live Gaza Invasion

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The TLP issue
Updated 18 Oct, 2025

The TLP issue

Instead of banning TLP, the state should focus on prosecuting the leaders and activists who promote and participate in violence and hate speech.
Family matters
18 Oct, 2025

Family matters

IT seems that the elders of the Bhutto and Sharif clans have sorted out the bitter differences that had erupted...
Farm sector crisis
18 Oct, 2025

Farm sector crisis

A REPORT submitted to parliament by the finance minister exposes the grim state of Pakistan’s agriculture sector....
Spiralling conflict
Updated 17 Oct, 2025

Spiralling conflict

WITH at least three major cross-border clashes within a week, there is an urgent need to address the core issues...
Grassroots deprived
Updated 17 Oct, 2025

Grassroots deprived

T HE Punjab government’s move to bulldoze the controversial Punjab Local Government Bill, 2025, through the...
Going nowhere
Updated 17 Oct, 2025

Going nowhere

P AKISTAN has done it again. The country has held on to its spot near the bottom of the Henley Passport Index,...