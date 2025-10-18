Families of Gaza medical personnel detained by Israel demand their release

Families of Palestinian medical personnel detained in Israeli prisons have held a protest in the southern Gaza Strip, demanding the release of their loved ones after nearly two years of enforced disappearance, Al Jazeera reports.

Attendees of the vigil, which was organised at Nasser Medical Complex with the participation of the Ministry of Health, held up banners demanding the release of their relatives, along with photos of some of the detained medical personnel.

Previous data from Gaza’s Government Media Office stated that Israel arrested 362 medical personnel over the course of the two-year war. Families of medical personnel in Gaza demanded the release of their loved ones, including 88 doctors, 132 nurses, 72 medical assistants and 47 administrative staff in the health sector.