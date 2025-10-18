E-Paper | October 18, 2025

UN aid chief foresees ‘massive job’ ahead on tour of Gaza

Published October 18, 2025 Updated October 18, 2025 03:30pm

The United Nations’ aid chief took stock of the monumental task of restoring basic necessities in the devastated Gaza Strip.

In a short convoy of white UN jeeps, relief coordinator Tom Fletcher and his team wound their way through the twisted rubble of shattered homes to inspect a wastewater treatment plant in Sheikh Radwan, north of Gaza City.

“I drove through here seven to eight months ago when most of these buildings were still standing and, to see the devastation, this is a vast part of the city, just a wasteland, and it’s absolutely devastating to see,” he told AFP.

Surveying the damaged pumping equipment and a grim lake of sewage at the Sheikh Radwan wastewater plant, Fletcher said the task ahead for the UN and aid agencies was a “massive, massive job”.

