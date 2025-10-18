UNRWA says staff ready to take Gaza children back to school Published October 18, 2025 Updated October 18, 2025 12:52pm 0 Join our Whatsapp channel The UN agency for Palestinian refugees says on X that 8,000 of its trained teachers are standing by to get children in Gaza back to school, urging the Israeli government to allow it again act in an official capacity. Live Gaza Invasion Live Email Your Name*Recipient Email*Cancel 0 Read more On DawnNews مونسٹر سیریز: اپنے سفاک جرائم سے امریکی معاشرے کو بدلنے والا ایڈ گین کون تھا؟ ’بھٹو صاحب کو جب تک بلوچستان آپریشن کی غلطی کا احساس ہوا، بہت دیر ہوچکی تھی‘ بدلتے ہوئے عالمی منظرنامے میں پاکستان اچانک اتنا اہم کیوں ہوگیا ہے؟ Dawn News English Subscribe Impact of Tomahawks Not ‘Decisive’, Expert Warns, as Trump and Zelensky Set to Talk Missiles Ceasefire End Raises Risk of New Pakistan-Afghan Clashes, Analyst says Could Long-Range Tomahawks Reshape Russia-Ukraine War? US Supreme Court Weighs Major Voting Rights Act Case, Expert Calls It a ‘Blockbuster Case’ Key Moments: Iran’s Nuclear Programme Explained: Why Is Brussels Protesting? Gaza Roundup: Five Killed Ceasefire Wavers Between Israel and Hamas Comments Closed